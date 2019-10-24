Lindsie Chrisley Says She's Done Discussing Family Drama with Father Todd

Lindsie Chrisley is ready to leave her family drama in the past.

After months of public feuding, Lindsie has decided that she will no longer publicly discuss the behind-the-scenes drama between herself and the Chrisley clan.

“For all of the people that have been messaging me, just the support for things going on, that I’m going through and the media, I decided yesterday that I’m just not going to talk about it anymore because when you feed negativity, you’re constantly surrounded by negativity,” she says on Wednesday’s episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry.

On the episode, during which the co-hosts announce that they will be recording with Teen Mom 2 this upcoming weekend, Lindsie, 30, goes on to explain that she “scrubbed anything that could be negative” from her social media accounts in an effort to create a more positive environment.

“I don’t have anything to prove to anybody other than myself and my kid and my husband. So I’ve just decided not to feed into that anymore,” says Lindsie, who shares 6-year-old son Jackson with husband Will Campbell.

Although the family drama is ongoing, Lindsie only wants the best for her father Todd Chrisley, his wife Julie Chrisley, and her siblings.

Todd Chrisley with Lindsie Chrisley | Rick Diamond/Getty Images More

RELATED: A Guide to the Chrisley Family, the Reality Stars Currently Embroiled in a Tax Evasion Scandal

“I wish everybody the best. And I think that we all need to move on with our lives in separate directions,” she says. “I pray for them and I’m moving on from that part of my life.”

In August, the tension between Lindsie and her family made headlines after she accused family patriarch Todd, 50, of attempted extortion after he and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 13 for tax evasion and other financial crimes, which the couple denied.

Lindsie alleged in a Georgia police report, obtained by TMZ in August, that Todd and her brother Chase Chrisley harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape. She said in the report, which was filed on July 16, that her two family members “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

Chase denied his sister’s claims in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, saying, “I love my sister and I don’t understand why she’s doing this to our family. Not only am I heartbroken over these false allegations by my sister — and they are totally false — but so are my parents and the rest of our family.”

RELATED: Lindsie Chrisley Claims Her Dad Todd Chrisley Accused Her of Having an Affair with a Tax Official

Todd also denied his daughter’s claims, but in his denial alleged that Lindise had “extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray,” who are both alums of The Bachelorette.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd added. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images More