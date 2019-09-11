Lindsie Chrisley Says Family’s Tax Fraud Scandal 'Wrecked My Life'

The estranged daughter of Todd Chrisley is getting candid about her father and Julie Chrisley’s tax evasion scandal, and wants to set the record straight about her involvement.

29-year-old Lindsie Chrisley opened up about all the drama in her life that has been caused by her father’s financial crimes case in the most recent episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast shared by ENEWS.

“What’s been done to me in the media and what has literally wrecked my life for the past two and a half weeks,” she said.

Lindsie Spills The Tea

View photos

"To be perfectly honest, the years that were covered in the indictment, most of those years I was not in communication with my parents.” Lindsie told her co-host. “So a lot of the years from like early on that they covered, I was in college so I wasn't even like living at home,"

"And through college,” she continued, “I don't know if I've shared my whole story or not, but through college I didn't talk to my parents. So I definitely like would've had no knowledge of anything. And then in the later years that were covered, I believe that I was like already leaving the show. So I also wouldn't have had any knowledge of like some of that stuff either."

"I just find it a little ironic that there is some blame game things going on and I just really had no involvement in that,” Lindsie stated.

Kyle Tells Different Story

View photos

What’s interesting is that her brother, Kyle told a different story.

He said that the interview he gave bashing his father “was all lies," and that, "About a year and a half ago my biological mom and my sister, Lindsie were responsible for turning my dad in to the Georgia department of revenue for tax evasion."

But Lindsie released a statement via her lawyer denying that she was the reason for the indictments.