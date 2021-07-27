Lindsie Chrisley Announces Divorce from Husband Will Campbell: 'Focusing on the New Beginnings'

Lindsie Chrisley

Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell are breaking up after nearly a decade of marriage.

Chrisley, 31, announced the divorce on Instagram, Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself with the couple's son Jackson, 9, in their empty new house in Atlanta, Georgia.

"While one door closes, another opens," Chrisley wrote in the caption.

"It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage," she continued. "We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together."

Chrisley and Campbell started dating in 2009 and eloped in 2012 — a move that played out in the first season of Chrisley Knows Best and caused a rift between her and her reality TV star father Todd.

"We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much," she wrote on Instagram. "Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week."

She concluded by preemptively thanking fans for "respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family. ❤️⁣"

In August 2016, Chrisley told PEOPLE that she was filing for divorce from Campbell. Calling him her "first love," she said at the time that they had simply grown "separately in different directions instead of together."

The pair reconciled, but in recent months Campbell hadn't been present on the Coffee Convos podcast host's social feeds.

Chrisley last shared a photo with Campbell on Valentine's Day, writing, "At the courthouse. Make it fashionable & kind. 12 years. Can't break that."