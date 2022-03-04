Lindsey Graham says “somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate” and take out Putin

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on Hannity, Thursday, where he encouraged someone to assassinate Russia President Vladimir Putin.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia?” Graham asked. “Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends, my friend, especially in Russia, is to take this guy out. You would be doing your country a great service and the world a great service.”

Graham was so proud of his statement that he tweeted it afterwards, however his endorsement for assassinating a world leader was met with shock and concern on social media. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wrote, “Honestly gobsmacked at how reckless that Lindsey Graham tweet is.”

Graham even went as far as to beg someone to kill the Russian president, later in the show.

“I'm begging you in Russia,” Graham said, “unless you want to live in darkness the rest of your life, be isolated from the world, be in abject poverty, you need to step up to the plate and take this guy out.”