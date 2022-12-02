Lindsey Buckingham Calls Christine McVie 'a Friend, a Soul Mate, a Sister' in Touching Tribute

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie visit the SiriusXM Studio on June 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Lindsey Buckingham is mourning his longtime bandmate and friend, Christine McVie.

In a moving Instagram post on Thursday, the legendary guitarist paid tribute to McVie, who died Wednesday at age 79.

"Christine McVie's sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking," Buckingham, 73, wrote. "Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister."

Buckingham continued: "For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her.

"Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy," Buckingham concluded. His message was handwritten in the image posted alongside the caption.

McVie, whose bluesy vocals and keyboards helped provide the signature sound of Fleetwood Mac, died Wednesday after a brief illness.

The musician's family announced her death on social media, writing that she died at the hospital "following a short illness," surrounded by her family.

"On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," the statement read. "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac, with whom McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, also paid tribute to the star, writing there were "no words to describe our sadness" following her death.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the rockers wrote in a social media statement. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Following the announcement, fellow entertainers — including Sheryl Crow, Bette Midler, Diane Warren and more — paid their respects to the iconic musician on social media.