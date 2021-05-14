Lindsay Lohan's mom speaks out after Chrissy Teigen's 2011 tweet about the actress resurfaces online

Dina Lohan defended Lindsay Lohan after Chrissy Teigen's alleged tweet about the actress resurfaced. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dina Lohan responded to a 2011 tweet Chrissy Teigen allegedly wrote about Lindsay Lohan.

Teigen reportedly said that Lindsay "adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone."

Dina told Fox News that she won't "judge" Teigen but hopes she will "continue to learn and grow."

Dina Lohan addressed a resurfaced tweet that Chrissy Teigen allegedly wrote about her daughter Lindsay Lohan in 2011, saying that she hopes the cookbook author will "continue to learn and grow."

According to screenshots provided by Twitter account @Leyton, Teigen wrote: "Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone."

The message has a timestamp from January 16, 2011, in the photo, though Insider has not been able to verify the validity of the tweet.

Dina responded to the unearthed tweet about her daughter, who is now 34, in a statement provided to Fox News on Friday.

"As a single mother of four children I have raised them to be kind, humble and non-judgmental," she said, continuing, "That being said, I will not judge her words towards others but I stand firm in one looking into oneself and continue to learn and grow #ownyou."

Representatives for Dina and Teigen did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Teigen's old tweets have recently ignited controversy

Chrissy Teigen is the author of "Cravings." Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Days before @Leyton dug up the tweet about the "Parent Trap" actress, Teigen was already doing damage control on messages she wrote to Courtney Stodden, a former reality-TV star and model, from around the same time.

Stodden, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, spoke about the "harassment and bullying" they experienced from the former Sports Illustrated model in a since-deleted video they shared in March. In the video, Stodden called Teigen "hypocritical" for temporarily deleting her Twitter account as a result of negativity on the platform.

"It was just so hypocritical of her," they said, according to Buzzfeed. "I think, for me, because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old, at a time when I needed help. Like, I was being abused."

In 2011, the then-16-year-old Stodden was catapulted into the spotlight after marrying actor Doug Hutchison, who was 51 at the time.

Courtney Stodden spoke about their experience with Chrissy Teigen. Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Stodden elaborated on their experience with Teigen during a May interview with The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern, explaining that the "Cravings" author bullied them through direct messages along with public tweets.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die,'" Stodden recalled.

Buzzfeed published a series of the deleted tweets, dated in 2011 and 2012, in which Teigen (who was around 26 years old at the time) called Stodden "effing weird" and "an idiot." She also told them to "go. to sleep. forever."

Teigen apologized for her past behavior toward Stodden, calling herself an 'insecure, attention seeking troll'

Chrissy Teigen attends the premiere of NBC's "Bring The Funny" at Rockwell Table & Stage on June 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

Teigen, who shares two children with her husband John Legend, addressed her past behavior days after Stodden's interview with The Daily Beast.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--- in front of the entire world," she wrote, continuing, "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll."

She acknowledged that the embarrassment she feels is "nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

Teigen also said she has "tried to connect" with Stodden privately but decided to "publicly apologize" since she "publicly fueled all this."

Stodden accepted Teigen's apology but said that they "never heard from her or her camp in private."

"In fact, she blocked me on Twitter," they wrote on Instagram, including a screenshot, presumably from Stodden's Twitter account, showing that they were blocked from viewing Teigen's profile.

"All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record," Stodden concluded.

