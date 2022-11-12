Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas ending has an adorably queer twist Falling for Christmas

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Falling for Christmas.

Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas just made the Yuletide gay — or possibly bisexual — with an adorably queer twist at the end.

In the film, spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont (Lohan) falls for hunky lodge owner Jake (Chord Overstreet) after falling off a cliff and getting amnesia. And while the movie centers around their budding love story, it concludes with another major character exploring his sexuality.

You see, moments before her fall, Sierra and her influencer boyfriend Tad (Malignant's George Young) got engaged on a remote ski trail. When a strong gust of wind sends his would-be fiancée tumbling into the wilderness, Tad attempts to find his way back to civilization. Along the way, he takes refuge with a fisherman inside his remote cabin, where the two appear to flirt before making their way back to the deluxe mountaintop resort owned by Sierra's father.

Falling for Christmas

Netflix Lindsay Lohan's 'Falling for Christmas' ended with an adorably queer twist involving George Young's character, Tad.

When Tad arrives, he teams up with Sierra's dad to search for her. Together, they find her at the annual Christmas party at Jake's struggling North Star Lodge, and when she sees them, all her memories come rushing back.

As the couple treks back to Sierra's dad's resort, she realizes that she's actually in love with Jake and breaks up with Tad. "I know you, Tad. You'll be okay by New Year's," Sierra assures him.

Shortly thereafter, Tad runs into Sierra's assistant, Terry, and suggestively cocks his eyebrow, asking: "Terry, what are you doing for New Year's?"

Falling for Christmas

Netflix Terry and Tad (George Young) are a couple at the end of 'Falling for Christmas'

Later, Jake approaches a car with tinted windows parked outside the Belmont hotel, assuming Sierra is inside. He professes his affection for her, and when the window rolls down, Tad and Terry are seated next to each other inside.

"Well, that's very flattering, but I have other plans," Tad says, winking as the camera pans over to show a grinning Terry sitting next to him. (Holiday) cheers to the happy couple!

Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.

