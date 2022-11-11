Lindsay Lohan wanted to recreate Mean Girls 'Jingle Bell Rock' dance in Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas was a bright time for Lindsay Lohan, but it wasn't the right time for the Mean Girls actress to recreate her iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" dance sequence from the 2004 teen comedy.

The 36-year-old star revealed that, in addition to simply covering "Jingle Bell Rock" for Netflix's Falling for Christmas soundtrack, she initially pitched filming a scene that paid tribute to Mean Girls' memorable talent show number in which she performed the perennial holiday hit alongside Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried.

Everett Collection; Netflix Lindsay Lohan originally wanted 'Jingle Bell Rock' from 'Mean Girls' in her new film, 'Falling for Christmas.'

"It was my brilliant idea to bring it up in a conversation with the directors and the producers. I was like, 'Oh, wouldn't it be fun if we did a blooper reel at the end and we all kind of did the Christmas scene from the talent show in Mean Girls?'" Lohan said Friday on Live With Kelly & Ryan. "That was the first idea. Then I was like, 'Let's not actually do that,' and then they said, 'Oh, what about the song?'"

Lohan elaborated on this idea on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, explaining that she "didn't want to ruin" the legacy of Mean Girls, so she went back on the idea.

"I shouldn't have said it because it went straight to, 'Oh, let's recreate the Mean Girls talent show scene,'" she said. "I was like, 'Oh, no, no, you can't touch Mean Girls! Sorry, you can't do that."

Ultimately, Lohan sings a few lines from "Jingle Bell Rock" in the film, but the end-credits bloopers scene does not include a recreation of the Mean Girls sequence.

Falling for Christmas — in which Lohan plays a spoiled hotel heiress who, after a bout with amnesia, falls for a handsome lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) just before the holidays — is streaming now on Netflix.

