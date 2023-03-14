Lindsay Lohan announces she's pregnant: 'Blessed and excited'

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas, pictured on Nov. 9, are expecting. (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)

Former child star Lindsay Lohan is about to be a mom.

The actress made the announcement Tuesday by sharing a photo of a baby onesie, with the words "coming soon..." scrawled across it. "We are blessed and excited," she captioned it.

Lohan's rep told The Hollywood Reporter that she is "looking forward to this next chapter."

Viewers of Lohan's former OWN docuseries, Lindsay, will recall that, in 2014, Lohan said on the final episode that she had suffered a miscarriage during filming. That was the reason that she had temporarily refused to film the show that captured her rehabilitation from sobering up. At the time, her refusal had caused concern, prompting Oprah herself to visit Lohan.

"No one knows this, and we can finish [filming] after this," she said through tears in the episode, "I had a miscarriage for those two weeks that I took off."

Now 36, Lohan has been married to Bader Shammas since last year, although they kept their union quiet until July, when the Parent Trap alum referred to him on social media as her husband. The two were first linked in early 2020.

Shammas, a financier, is based in Dubai; Lohan moved to the United Arab Emirates in 2014, and has said that she enjoys living a more low-profile life there.

The Mean Girls alum briefly commented on her marriage during a November interview on Good Morning America.

"It's amazing," Lohan said. "I'm really lucky I found, I found my partner. He's an amazing man, and we're a great team."

But when the hosts asked for more details, she laughed and said she would not be offering any. As for more details on her pregnancy, looks like we'll just have to wait for those, as well.