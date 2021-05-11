Lindsay Lohan Pays Tribute to Late Parent Trap Costar Natasha Richardson: 'Happy Birthday Angel'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jen Juneau
·3 min read
1 / 2

Lindsay Lohan Pays Tribute to Late Parent Trap Costar Natasha Richardson: 'Happy Birthday Angel'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lindsay Lohan is honoring the late Natasha Richardson on what would have been her 58th birthday.

In a touching Instagram post on Tuesday, Lohan, 34, shared a still from the duo's movie The Parent Trap, in which they costarred as twins Hallie and Annie (Lohan) and Liz (Richardson), the girls' mother.

The sweet photo shows Liz with her arm around Lohan's Annie, the two dressed to the nines as they pose on a city street.

"Happy Birthday Angel 🙏 #natasharichardson 💙," Lohan wrote in the accompanying caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

RELATED: Natasha Richardson's Son Micheál Watches His Late Mom's Films, Like The Parent Trap, to Remember Her

Richardson died in 2009 of blunt force trauma after falling while skiing at Quebec's Mont Tremblant. She was 45 years old. The actress was survived by her husband Liam Neeson and their two sons Michéal and Daniel, who were 13 and 12, respectively, at the time.

"It was so sudden," Micheál, now 25, recalled of his mother's death in a recent interview with U.K.'s The Times. "When it's unexpected and it's just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not. It can send you for a bit of a head spin, and so you just latch on to the tiny little memories, whether it's her laugh or her energy in the room or her cooking. I do have her films to go back and watch her in, which I'm incredibly grateful for."

Mark Tillie/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Lindsay Lohan and Natasha Richardson in The Parent Trap

Micheál previously told PEOPLE that his favorite movie of Richardson's is The Parent Trap "because I just see her so much as that person."

"I'm so lucky too, because she's passed away, I can still watch her and see how she worked and also it's a great thing to have," he added. "And I do [watch her movies], but there's still a lot there I need to watch."

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic Natasha Richardson

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Redgrave on Daughter Natasha Richardson's Death 10 Years Later: "It Never Becomes Okay"

Last year, The Parent Trap costars Lohan, Dennis Quaid and Elaine Hendrix joined forces for a virtual reunion, moderated by Katie Couric.

"Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me," recalled Lohan.

Quaid, 67 — who played Liz's ex-husband, Nick — said that Richardson was "somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better."

"She would come into the hair-and-makeup trailer and she would literally swoon over talking about Liam and her kids, and she would call him, 'My Liam,' " said Hendrix, 50, who played the would-be stepmother to Lohan in the movie. "They truly seemed to have it all, which, to me, made what happened even more heartbreaking."

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Glover Says TV and Film Are Getting ‘Boring’ Because ‘People Are Afraid of Getting Cancelled’

    The actor posted his musings on Twitter just days after co-star LaKeith Stanfield faced backlash for a Clubhouse chat Donald Glover has returned to Twitter, and he has some thoughts to get out. Early Tuesday morning, the actor posted a set of tweets addressing why he thinks TV show and movies have been boring lately: cancellation. In his first tweet since November of last year, Glover noted that he’d been seeing people on Twitter “havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff” when it comes to new series and movies. For him, the boredom stems from a lack of risk-taking, due to a fear of being cancelled. “We’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled,” the actor tweeted. “So they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good).” saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film).— donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021 we're getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled— donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021 so they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good)— donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021 In the hours following his tweets, a debate was sparked on whether Glover was referring to “cancel culture” or if he was simply saying creators are afraid of their shows literally getting shut down by networks, with fans rushing to defend the actor on the latter. not Donald Glover getting cancelled bc people thought he was criticising cancel culture when he was actually talking about TV shows not being renewed😭😭😭 the jokes write themselves at this point— lauren🌙 (@lanaskittens) May 11, 2021 Donald Glover is talking about shows literally getting canceled off the air and off networks. Not canceled by media and society. Please use your brains.— Donald Gambino (@BecausetheLando) May 11, 2021 That said, Glover hasn’t had many projects canceled lately, beyond a planned “Deadpool” series with FX in 2018. The actor is currently in Europe — explaining the seemingly very late hour of his tweets — filming season three of his hit series “Atlanta.” Among the cast is Lakeith Stanfield, who faced backlash this week for participating in and moderating a Clubhouse chat that devolved into anti-Semitic comments. Though the actor addressed the situation and posted a formal apology on his Instagram, people on Twitter weren’t necessarily forgiving. A Jewish woman who had been involved in the chat and asked to remain anonymous told The Daily Beast “His reputation being on that stage was on the line. Twitter was watching and he was not calling out the anti-Semitism that was happening.” Donald Glover has not clarified on his tweets, going silent on the platform once more, leaving people to interpret his words and their timing as they will. Read original story Donald Glover Says TV and Film Are Getting ‘Boring’ Because ‘People Are Afraid of Getting Cancelled’ At TheWrap

  • Demi Lovato to Prove the Existence of Aliens in Unscripted Peacock Series

    If Rob Lowe and his sons can investigate the paranormal (R.I.P., The Lowe Files!), what’s stopping Demi Lovato from doing the same? Absolutely nothing, according to Peacock. The streamer has ordered Unidentified With Demi Lovato, a four-part unscripted series in which Lovato, her sister Dallas Lovato and her “skeptical” best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery will […]

  • ‘Stillwater’ Trailer: Matt Damon Teams Up with ‘Spotlight’ Oscar Winner Tom McCarthy

    "Stillwater" is McCarthy's first drama film since Oscar winner "Spotlight."

  • Don't expect Sandra Oh to return to 'Grey's Anatomy': 'I have moved on'

    Oh played Dr. Cristina Yang from 2005 to 2014.

  • ‘Prodigal Son’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Fox

    Fox has canceled “Prodigal Son” after two seasons, Variety has learned. The news comes ahead of the second season finale, which is scheduled to air on May 18. That episode will now serve as the series finale. An insider with knowledge of the situation characterized the move to cancel the series as a difficult one, but […]

  • ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Can Rejoice as ABC Medical Drama Renewed for Season 18 With Ellen Pompeo

    ABC has announced that “Grey’s Anatomy” will be renewed at least through Season 18, with star Ellen Pompeo extending her contract to continue playing Dr. Meredith Grey. The medical drama, currently in its 17th season, is television’s No. 1 entertainment show in the key 18 to 49 demographic among the networks that report ratings, drawing […]

  • Legends of the Hidden Temple Revival With Adult Players Ordered at The CW

    Olmec is finally ready to pick on somebody his own size. The iconic Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, now featuring adults as contestants, is being revived at The CW. In addition to the aforementioned giant stone head, this “reimagining” of the classic series will also bring back other fan-favorite elements, including the […]

  • Jennifer Lopez 'Didn't See' Ben Affleck 'Until It Was Over' with Alex Rodriguez: Source

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced they had ended their engagement in a joint statement on April 15

  • The Lack Of Representation In Dermatology Can Be Deadly For People Of Color

    Skin cancer can be more difficult to diagnose in skin of color—but new initiatives are increasing representation in dermatology.

  • The Only Total Lunar Eclipse of 2021 Will Light Up the Night Sky This Month - Here's How to See It

    2021 is the year to look up! Countless amazing astronomical events will be lighting up the sky, but the only lunar eclipse of the year is happening on Wednesday, May 26.

  • Mario Kart and 18 More of the Bestselling Video Games of All Time

    Video games have come a long way since the debut of Spacewar! in the early '60s. Today, the video-gaming industry is one of the most complex and profitable in the entertainment sector, and the...

  • Woman allegedly banned from amusement park over length of her shorts: 'You should be ashamed'

    A woman is claiming that a police officer at Six Flags confronted her over the length of her shorts.

  • Trump family members got ‘inappropriately close’ to Secret Service agents, book claims

    Concerns over bonds involving Trump’s then daughter in-law Vanessa and daughter Tiffany revealed in Carol Leonnig’s Zero Fail Vanessa Trump with Donald Trump Jr, her former husband, in April 2018. The book claims agents reported that Vanessa Trump ‘started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family’. Photograph: AP Two Trump family members got “inappropriately – and perhaps dangerously – close” to agents protecting them while Donald Trump was president, according to a new book on the US Secret Service. Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, by the Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig, is published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. Leonnig won a Pulitzer prize in 2015, for her reporting on security failures at the Secret Service. She was also part of the Post team which won a Pulitzer for its work on Edward Snowden’s leaks about National Security Agency surveillance techniques and reported extensively on Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow. She has also won three Polk awards. With Philip Rucker, Leonnig also co-authored A Very Stable Genius: Donald J Trump’s Testing of America, a well-received 2020 White House exposé. In her new book, she writes that Secret Service agents reported that Vanessa Trump, the wife of the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, “started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family”. Vanessa Trump filed for an uncontested divorce in March 2018. Leonnig reports that the agent concerned did not face disciplinary action as neither he nor the agency were official guardians of Vanessa Trump at that point. Leonnig also writes that Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter with his second wife, Marla Maples, broke up with a boyfriend and “began spending an unusual amount of time alone with a Secret Service agent on her detail”. Secret Service leaders, the book says, “became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark and handsome agent”. Agents are prohibited from forming personal relationships with those they protect, out of concern that such feelings could cloud their judgment. Both Tiffany Trump and the agent said nothing untoward was happening, Leonnig writes, and pointed out the nature of the agent’s job meant spending time alone with his charge. The agent was subsequently reassigned. Leonnig also reports that it was not clear if Donald Trump knew what Secret Service personnel were saying about his daughter and daughter-in-law. But she says the president did repeatedly seek to remove Secret Service staff he deemed to be overweight or too short for the job. “I want these fat guys off my detail,” Trump is reported to have said, possibly confusing office-based personnel with active agents. “How are they going to protect me and my family if they can’t run down the street?”

  • Chris Rock Tells the Heartbreaking Story of the Last Time He Saw Chris Farley

    “I leave, I see him out the window, and I was like, ‘That’s probably the last time I’m going to see him.’ I knew.”

  • Halle Berry Is Beaming Over a Giant Baby Bump in This Rare Photo of Her Late-in-Life Pregnancy

    There is no denying that Halle Berry is a gorgeous mother. Rocking everything from a sexy leopard print bodysuit to a gold trenchcoat in recent photo shoots, she’s proof that age is just a number and that you shouldn’t feel pressured to meet certain milestones by a specific age. Berry herself famously gave birth to […]

  • Bob Baffert acknowledges using ointment on Medina Spirit that includes betamethasone

    Trainer Bob Baffert says Otomax could be the source of the drug that has put Medina Spirit's victory in Kentucky Derby in jeopardy.

  • Smash Mouth Just Came for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian on Twitter and I’m Not Okay

    This might be the saltiest tweet…ever?

  • Alessandra Ambrosio’s Ribbed Bikini, Cutoff Shorts & Thong Sandals Are the Perfect Summer Combination

    The model prepped for a day in the sun in style.

  • LeAnn Rimes Shares Rare Photo With Her Husband's Ex in Honor of Mother's Day

    SO many comments on this post ...

  • Vanessa Hudgens' Abs And Butt Look So Toned In Multiple New Swimsuit Pics

    "Alexa play Peaches by Justin Bieber 🔥"