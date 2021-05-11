Lindsay Lohan Pays Tribute to Late Parent Trap Costar Natasha Richardson: 'Happy Birthday Angel'

Lindsay Lohan is honoring the late Natasha Richardson on what would have been her 58th birthday.

In a touching Instagram post on Tuesday, Lohan, 34, shared a still from the duo's movie The Parent Trap, in which they costarred as twins Hallie and Annie (Lohan) and Liz (Richardson), the girls' mother.

The sweet photo shows Liz with her arm around Lohan's Annie, the two dressed to the nines as they pose on a city street.

"Happy Birthday Angel 🙏 #natasharichardson 💙," Lohan wrote in the accompanying caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED: Natasha Richardson's Son Micheál Watches His Late Mom's Films, Like The Parent Trap, to Remember Her

Richardson died in 2009 of blunt force trauma after falling while skiing at Quebec's Mont Tremblant. She was 45 years old. The actress was survived by her husband Liam Neeson and their two sons Michéal and Daniel, who were 13 and 12, respectively, at the time.

"It was so sudden," Micheál, now 25, recalled of his mother's death in a recent interview with U.K.'s The Times. "When it's unexpected and it's just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not. It can send you for a bit of a head spin, and so you just latch on to the tiny little memories, whether it's her laugh or her energy in the room or her cooking. I do have her films to go back and watch her in, which I'm incredibly grateful for."

Mark Tillie/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock Lindsay Lohan and Natasha Richardson in The Parent Trap

Micheál previously told PEOPLE that his favorite movie of Richardson's is The Parent Trap "because I just see her so much as that person."

Story continues

"I'm so lucky too, because she's passed away, I can still watch her and see how she worked and also it's a great thing to have," he added. "And I do [watch her movies], but there's still a lot there I need to watch."

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic Natasha Richardson

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Redgrave on Daughter Natasha Richardson's Death 10 Years Later: "It Never Becomes Okay"

Last year, The Parent Trap costars Lohan, Dennis Quaid and Elaine Hendrix joined forces for a virtual reunion, moderated by Katie Couric.

"Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me," recalled Lohan.

Quaid, 67 — who played Liz's ex-husband, Nick — said that Richardson was "somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better."

"She would come into the hair-and-makeup trailer and she would literally swoon over talking about Liam and her kids, and she would call him, 'My Liam,' " said Hendrix, 50, who played the would-be stepmother to Lohan in the movie. "They truly seemed to have it all, which, to me, made what happened even more heartbreaking."