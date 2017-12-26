Lindsay Lohan Owes U.S. Over $100,000 in Taxes

Lindsay Lohan has been loving her new life overseas, but it seems she still has some unfinished business back in the States.

According to a recently filed tax lien, the Mean Girls star owes Uncle Sam $100,710.55 in taxes from the years 2010, 2014 and 2015.

During that time she had a role in the Danny Trejo action flick Machete and a cameo on an episode of 2 Broke Girls. She also appeared in the reality series Lindsay on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network.

The actress has been living between London and Dubai. “She’s blonde and happy and she looks good,” a friend told PEOPLE earlier this month. She has also enjoyed the attention of locals.

“She’s oddly very popular there and she is kind of like Paris Hilton,” the friend added of Lohan’s life in Dubai. “She has a bunch of girlfriends and she has a place now. She has become a lady who lunches with all these women who have businesses. It’s taken her time to get used to the lifestyle, but she likes it now.”

Lohan recently resurfaced in New York in a rare public appearance with her mother Dina, where she explained the appeal of living in Dubai to Entertainment Tonight.

“I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life,” she said. “I don’t always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. And I think that’s really important.”

After a brief hiatus from acting, the former child star recently signed on for the second season of Sick Note, a British comedy series that also stars Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint, Hot Fuzz’s Nick Frost and former Miami Vice star Don Johnson. Her friend said she might be eyeing a return to more full-time acting work.

“She signed on for two seasons and she got good reviews. Not trouble on set and she’s on time every day,” the friend said. “I think she’ll give it another year or so and I think she will come back and say I’m ready.”