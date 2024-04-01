Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis Have Seemingly Confirmed Their Involvement
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have teased their involvement in 'Freaky Friday 2'.
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have teased their involvement in 'Freaky Friday 2'.
The actress and former Bond girl opens up about feeling "unseen" and moving past the stigmas of growing older.
“The opportunity to do a classic rom-com that is a throwback to the '90s was really exciting. And with Lindsay of all people — the rom-com queen. How lucky was I?” director Janeen Damian tells Yahoo Entertainment.
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
This is it — the fantasy basketball championships in most leagues. Dan Titus shares everything to know to secure a trophy.
Up next: Connecticut, New York, Wisconsin, Delaware and Rhode Island, which are holding presidential primaries on April 2.
Ultra-processed foods is a huge category and not all of those foods are unhealthy. Experts explain.
The VCs who long ran GGV Capital, the 24-year-old cross-border firm that helped serve as a bridge between the U.S. and China, have settled on two new brands roughly six months after announcing they would split their U.S. and Asia operations. Veteran investors Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo just rebranded their Singapore-based operation as Granite Asia, as first reported in Forbes. Meanwhile, Hans Tung, a firm co-founder who lives in the Bay Area, announced on X on Saturday that the U.S. team is now called Notable Capital.
It's another milestone for Wemby.
Made of ultra-durable borosilicate, they're leakproof and built to last, users say.
Malik Monk, one of the best sixth men in the league this season, was having a career year in Sacramento before he went down on Friday night.