Lindsay Lohan drops Falling for Christmas photos on Oct. 3, the iconic Mean Girls date

On Oct. 3, Lindsay Lohan revealed new photos from her first leading role in a major movie in nearly a decade.

Netflix dropped the round of photos Monday, on the iconic date cemented in pop culture history by Lohan's 2004 classic Mean Girls, as Oct. 3 marked the sweet exchange in which Cady Heron's (Lohan) crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked her what day it was.

Scott Everett White/Netflix Lindsay Lohan stars in Netflix's 'Falling for Christmas.'

Lohan will star in the film as a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who injures herself in a skiing accident. The incident leaves her with amnesia, and she begins the long road to recovery under the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter... all just before Christmas, of course.

"It's such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy, and I miss doing those kinds of movies," Lohan said of the film in an interview with Netflix. "All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven't gotten to do that much in a lot of my films… When I'm flying off the hill, attempting to ski well and not doing it."

Scott Everett White/Netflix Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in 'Falling for Christmas'

In addition to starring in it, Lohan also produced the movie, with director Janeen Damian at the helm. It's her first entry in her three-picture deal with Netflix, which also includes the new comedy Irish Wish.

Falling for Christmas is the 36-year-old actress's first significant role in a major movie since 2013's The Canyons, directed by Paul Schrader and distributed by IFC Films. Since then, the only parts she's taken have been in the 2015 short film Till Human Voices Wake Us and a supporting turn as a vampire in the 2019 indie horror flick Among the Shadows.

Scott Everett White/Netflix Netflix's 'Falling for Christmas'

Outside acting, the Parent Trap star beefed up her business portfolio in the Grecian nightlife industry, opening two of her Lohan Beach House properties in Mykonos and Rhodes, a process MTV chronicled in 2019 with its short-lived reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

"This is me as I am as a person now," Lohan told EW in a 2019 interview about her new outlook on life and work. "I'm tired of hearing about my past. It used to be, 'More people! More noise! Distract me!' But now it's, 'Shhh!' Taking time for [me] is important. I learned that the hard way, unfortunately. But I did. And I want to share that with other people."

Falling for Christmas is set to premiere Nov. 10. See new photos from the movie above.

Netflix Lindsay Lohan's 'Falling for Christmas'

