Lindsay Lohan Came to Harvey Weinstein’s Defense, Then Deleted the Evidence

Lindsay Lohan and Harvey Weinstein during The Weinstein Company hosts black tie opening night gala of "Bobby" in L.A. in 2006. (Photo: E. Charbonneau/WireImage)

Just when we were starting to believe Harvey Weinstein had no one left in his corner, Lindsay Lohan lent her support to the embattled producer, if only momentarily. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now,” Lohan said in a since-deleted Instagram story (per Variety). “I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

Since last Thursday, two explosive investigative reports have been published (one in the New York Times and the other in The New Yorker), detailing decades of sexual-harassment and assault accusations against Weinstein. In the wake of all the allegations, everyone from the A-list actors he employedto fellow execs to his own brother have condemned Weinstein. His wife, Georgina Chapman, announced her plans to divorce him on Tuesday — a move Lohan can’t get behind.

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp

— lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Lohan insisted in her bonkers social-media post that Chapman needs to “take a stand and be there for her husband.”

Lohan also added that, unlike many other actresses (including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie), she didn’t have any bad experiences with Weinstein. “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me — we’ve done several movies together,” Lohan said. “I think everyone needs to stop — I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

Related Articles