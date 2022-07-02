Lindsay Lohan Calls Fiancé Bader Shammas Her 'Husband': 'Luckiest Woman in the World'

Lindsay Lohan Calls Fiance 'Husband' in Sweet Instagram Post primary: https://www.instagram.com/p/CffV0zQqsip/

Lindsay Lohan/instagram

Is Lindsay Lohan married?

The Parent Trap alum, who turns 36 on July 2, called her partner, financier Bader Shammas, her "husband" in an Instagram post on Friday.

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she captioned a photo of the two of them. "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏"

PEOPLE has reached out to Lohan's rep for comment.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Cuddles Up to Fiancé Bader Shammas in Sweet Photo: 'My Forever Valentine'

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan Instagram

In November last year, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas, sharing a gallery of photos smiling with her new fiancé and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

In February, Lohan shared an update on her nuptials when Extra host Rachel Lindsay asked her, what kind of bride she thought she would be.

"Are you going to be low-key? Are you going to be all-in? I'm not going to call you a bridezilla, I'm not going to do that," the former Bachelorette asked.

RELATED: Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Stanbury Thinks Lindsay Lohan Would Be a 'Great Housewife'

"I'm definitely not like that," said Lohan. "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."

"I'm looking at destinations," Lohan continued. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan Announces Engagement to Fiancé Bader Shammas: 'My Future'

Back in February 2020, Lohan first sparked romance rumors when she shared a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, casually mentioning a "boyfriend" in the caption.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the picture, Lohan could be seen happily posing between a man in a black jacket and Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood, who performed with his band that night. Also among the group was Lohan's sister Aliana and rocker Dan Smith.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader. such a magical night," she wrote alongside the photo at the time.