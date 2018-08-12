Lindsay Lohan apologizes for hurtful #MeToo comments

Lindsay Lohan is apologizing for her recent comment that women “look weak” by speaking out about sexual misconduct.

“I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times,” Lohan, 32, told People in an exclusive statement.

The actress said, “The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused.”

Lohan’s original comments were made to British newspaper the Times in a recent interview.

“I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women,” Lohan told the Times.

The former child star added that she’s “very supportive of women,” although she doesn’t like “attention-seekers” or, as the Times put it, “trial by social media.”

“I don’t really have anything to say. I can’t speak on something I don’t live, right?” Lohan said of the fact that she’s never experienced any sexual misconduct during her years working in the entertainment industry. “Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways.”

People were not impressed with her comments, so it’s not exactly surprising she’s issuing an apology.

Lindsay Lohan has defended Trump & Weinstein and now says #MeToo victims should not speak up. Lindsay Lohan everyone. — David Oakes Music (@kotowZer0) August 9, 2018





Lohan, who’s attempting a comeback with a new MTV reality show about her nightclubs in Greece, added that women should report assaults when they happen.