Can Lindsay Hubbard and Scheana Shay Squash Their Beef Over Paparazzi Allegations?

Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules and Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard come face to face when Andy Cohen asks them to sit center stage and squash their beef during BravoCon Live’s Charming House Rules in Las Vegas. After Scheana accused Lindsay of calling the paparazzi while she was out to dinner in New York City on her podcast, Lindsay confronts Scheana and defends herself by saying she does not have connections to anyone in New York City’s paparazzi circuit. Lindsay adds that Scheana threw an event across the street from her before that dinner and the photographers were already there. Scheana clarifies that she didn’t think Lindsay called the paps, but was told it was her friend’s restaurant and she was trying to get Ariana Madix there. Suddenly, Paige DeSorbo gets thrown into the fray.

