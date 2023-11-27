Linda Evangelista Shares Why She Doesn’t Date — And It’s The Greatest Thing We’ve Ever Heard

Linda Evangelista’s less-than-optimistic take on finding love at 58 has struck a surprising chord among fans of all ages.

In a new interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times, the supermodel said she was “not interested” in dating at the moment, noting that she’s been single for the better part of a decade.

“I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore,” Evangelista explained. “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing.”

As to when she was last romantically involved with a partner, she said it was “definitely before the CoolSculpting,” which she received from August 2015 to February 2016. In 2021, she claimed she’d been left “brutally disfigured” after undergoing the fat-removing cosmetic procedure.

Evangelista was married to Gérald Marie, the former head of Elite Model Management’s Paris office, from 1987 to 1993. In the AppleTV+ documentary “The Super Models,” released in September, she alleged Marie was “abusive” to her during their marriage. Her ex-husband has denied the claims.

The supermodel also dated French billionaire François-Henri Pinault from 2005 to 2006. The former couple share a 17-year-old son, Augustin.

Evangelista’s distaste for romantic pursuits drew an outpouring of support from fans on social media, who presumably have experienced their own pratfalls when it comes to dating.

When you're at the point where you don't want to hear another person breathing around you, that is the time to find a cabin in the woods and just stay there alone. — Eleven (@mr11now) November 26, 2023

“It’s called wisdom. A result of time, maturation and clarity,” actor Rahsaan Patterson wrote on Instagram.

Added “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley: “IN AGREEMENT.”

Cat purring >>>>> human breathing — Bada Gureum (@leeseacloud) November 26, 2023

The supermodel’s remarks echo those of Whoopi Goldberg and Diane Keaton, both of whom have famously sung the praises of the single life in recent years.

“I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates,” Keaton told InStyle in 2019. Though the “Annie Hall” actor had high-profile romances with Woody Allen and Warren Beatty, she told People in a separate interview that same year she was “really glad” to have “been a single woman all her life.”

“I’m sure they’re happy about it, too,” she added.

And though Goldberg has been married three times previously, the actor and co-host of “The View” told New York Magazine in 2016 that she’s simply “not that interested” in doing it again.

“I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone,” she said. “I don’t want somebody in my house.”

