Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman, has received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

66-year-old Carter was honoured for more than 50 years in the entertainment business, having worked as an actress, a singer and for her best known role in the 70s TV show of Wonder Woman.

At the ceremony, she was joined by the director Patty Jenkins, who helmed the cinematic reboot of the character for DC, starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince.





“It was Lynda’s portrayal of Wonder Woman that made me fall in love with her because her Wonder Woman made me believe that I could have whatever I wanted, and even more importantly, it made me unashamed to want it,” Jenkins told the audience on Hollywood Boulevard.

“She wasn’t afraid to be soft while tough, she wasn’t afraid to be as loving as she was strong, she wasn’t afraid to love being a woman and celebrate her femininity, all while kicking ass and changing the world.”

Gal Gadot also joined in in offering her congratulations to Carter.

Congrats my beloved beautiful @RealLyndaCarter ❤ for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thank you for your loving kindness shared by the sisterhood of women of wonder #WomenOfWonder pic.twitter.com/sgaqoElLOi — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) April 3, 2018





During her speech, Carter also referenced the revolution currently afoot in Hollywood.

“The #MeToo movement is strong and I give everything to this generation. What my generation can do is support you. We’ve been screaming the same thing but it took this generation of women to make the difference,” she said.

A sequel to Wonder Woman is due out in November, 2019.

