'Lincoln's Dilemma' sneak peek: 'My friend Douglass'

Video Transcript

- After the inaugural address, Lincoln held a reception in the White House.

JAMES OAKES: Frederick Douglass decides he wants to go say hello to Lincoln at the inaugural celebration that evening.

- And he's not allowed in because he's a Black man.

- He got word to Lincoln somehow, and Lincoln immediately said, send him in.

- When Mr. Lincoln saw me, his countenance lighted up, and he said in a voice which was heard all around, here comes my friend Douglass.

- Douglass, I saw you in the crowd today listening to my inaugural address. There is no man's opinion that I value more than yours. What do you think of it?

- I said, Mr. Lincoln, it was a sacred effort. Then I walked off. That was the last time I saw him to speak with him.