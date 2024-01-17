Lincoln University President On Paid Leave Following Dr. Bonnie Bailey’s Death

Members of the Lincoln University-Missouri community are calling for drastic change after a faculty member’s tragic death.

According to HBCU Buzz, the Lincoln University National Alumni Association President Sherman Bonds provided a statement addressed to LU Board of Curators, President Victor Pasley urging for “a change in the Office of Presidency of the University effective immediately.”

Dr. John B. Mosely currently serves as LU’s president. He has held the position since January 2022. Previously, he was the head basketball coach at the university before joining leadership as the Director of Athletics in 2015.

The outlet reported Dr. Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey died by suicide last week after expressing that she was “unsupported, disregarded, and abused after countless attempts to speak out on the bullying and harassment she experienced in her role from President Moseley. Candia-Bailey was a ’98 Lincoln University alumna and was appointed its VP of Student Affairs in May 2023.

The hashtag #FireMoseley across social media platforms including Instagram, X, and TikTok features students, alumni, and others offering commentary regarding the tragic incident and calling for Moseley’s swift exit.

As reported by 13KRCG, Candia-Bailey sent emails the day she passed accusing Moseley of causing “enough harm and mental damage.” A statement issued by LU on Thursday (Jan. 11) expressed sympathy for all impacted.

“Dr. Bailey passed away earlier this week. She was a gifted colleague and always a passionate advocate for Lincoln University, HBCUs, and other causes in which she believed. Dr. Bailey had many friends in the Lincoln University community. As a Blue Tiger community, we grieve with them and send our deepest condolences to Dr. Bailey’s family.”

On Friday, Lincoln University’s Board of Curators announced plans to engage a third-party expert to fully review potential personnel issues and concerns recently raised regarding compliance with the University’s established policies and procedures, with Dr. Moseley volunteering to be placed on paid leave. Dr. Stevie Lawrence II, currently Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Lincoln University, will serve as Acting President during the review process.

“As a Board, we are committed to make certain the mental health of Lincoln University employees is a priority and that every employee is always treated with dignity and respect,” expressed Pasley. “The Board has confidence in the leadership team we have at Lincoln, but as we all work together to serve students and the Lincoln University community, this review will fully examine important questions, concerns and gather facts. Dr. Moseley agrees those issues should be examined and has volunteered to go on leave during the review so that it can move forward in a fully independent way.”

VIBE sends our condolences to the loved ones and friends of Dr. Bailey as well as the Lincoln University-Missouri community.

