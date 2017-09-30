Lin-Manuel Miranda to Trump: 'You're going straight to hell' for blasting San Juan mayor

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends an event in New York City on Sept. 15.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken aim at President Donald Trump over his unjust attacks on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

Cruz has criticized the federal government’s response to the devastation that Hurricane Maria caused in Puerto Rico. Trump hit back Saturday morning on Twitter, calling the mayor “nasty” and slamming her “poor leadership ability.”

Minutes later, Miranda used the president’s favorite social media site to vent his anger at the commander in chief’s comments — and to tell Trump he was “going straight to hell.”

“No long lines for you,” Miranda tweeted. “Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.”

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?

Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdfhttps://t.co/edFgHSHe3y — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

I have been so moved by YOUR generosity since Maria.

You deserve a leader who shares an OUNCE, a SHRED of the compassion you all have. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

F***, I hate even quote tweeting his bile. My timeline feels dirty.

But these are not ordinary times. https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

The “Hamilton” creator, who has family in Puerto Rico, is among a number of Boricua stars who have made emotional pleas on behalf of the territory. Maria tore into the island more than a week ago and claimed the lives of at least 16 people.

Miranda has encouraged people to donate to the nonprofit Hispanic Federation, and is putting together an all-star charity single that will be available to buy on Oct. 6, per CNN.