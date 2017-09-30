Lin-Manuel Miranda to Trump: 'You're going straight to hell' for blasting San Juan mayor

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken aim at President Donald Trump over his unjust attacks on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.
Cruz has criticized the federal government’s response to the devastation that Hurricane Maria caused in Puerto Rico. Trump hit back Saturday morning on Twitter, calling the mayor “nasty” and slamming her “poor leadership ability.”
Minutes later, Miranda used the president’s favorite social media site to vent his anger at the commander in chief’s comments — and to tell Trump he was “going straight to hell.”
“No long lines for you,” Miranda tweeted. “Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.”
You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
No long lines for you.
Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."
They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw
She has been working 24/7.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
You have been GOLFING.
You're going straight to hell.
Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ
Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdfhttps://t.co/edFgHSHe3y
I have been so moved by YOUR generosity since Maria.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
You deserve a leader who shares an OUNCE, a SHRED of the compassion you all have.
F***, I hate even quote tweeting his bile. My timeline feels dirty.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
But these are not ordinary times. https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf
The “Hamilton” creator, who has family in Puerto Rico, is among a number of Boricua stars who have made emotional pleas on behalf of the territory. Maria tore into the island more than a week ago and claimed the lives of at least 16 people.
Miranda has encouraged people to donate to the nonprofit Hispanic Federation, and is putting together an all-star charity single that will be available to buy on Oct. 6, per CNN.
Without giving too much away, Here's @rubenblades...#ForPR#PorPRhttps://t.co/pxx7qvHPdfpic.twitter.com/YqyoEm8c1D— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 28, 2017
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
