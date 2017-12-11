Lin-Manuel Miranda: Mary Poppins offer was "bonkers"

From Digital Spy

The whole idea of Mary Poppins Returns is a little out-there to some, and one of its stars seems to agree.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in a lead role as Jack in the sequel to the 1964 classic musical Mary Poppins, and it seems that he thinks the idea is as barmy as everyone else does.

After his ridiculous success for Hamilton, Miranda told The Guardian that he was only accepting offers "that are just so bonkers that you'd kick yourself for ever if you didn't jump at the chance to do them".

We can guess that the Poppins sequel, directed by Rob Marshall, is one of those gigs.

"Poppins was both incredibly hard work and sort of this joyous vacation," he said of the shoot.

"Because I had just been in Hamilton-mania in the States, it was starting to get to the point where I couldn't ride the train without having a conversation about Hamilton.

"So the only sane response is to chop off all your hair and leave the country. I was really very anonymous here and that was a wonderful thing to reclaim, to ride the tube around and take my kid to Lady Di park.

"To sort of do normal things was wonderful, because it was getting weird. Like, famous-person weird."

The first teasers for Mary Poppins Returns were released to select audiences in July and it was all very emotional.

Mary Poppins Returns, also starring Julie Walters, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Angela Lansbury, opens on December 21 next year in UK cinemas.

