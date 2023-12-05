Limp Bizkit books Pine Knob show in July as Loserville Tour announced

Limp Bizkit will play Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 23, part of the nu metal band’s just-announced 2024 Loserville Tour.

The cross-country outing, set to launch a week earlier in Wisconsin, will include openers Bones with Eddy Baker & Xavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman. Riff Raff is also aboard as show emcee.

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs at Madison Square Garden on May 13, 2022, in New York City.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with a presale window running Thursday. Full details will be available at loservilletour.com.

The Pine Knob show will be just the second metro Detroit visit by Limp Bizkit in a decade, following a 2018 performance at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre. The band’s current lineup features the core lineup of Fred Durst, Wes Borland, John Otto, Sam Rivers and DJ Lethal, who broke big during the rap-rock explosion at the turn of the 2000s.

Limp Bizkit, Loserville Tour schedule

July 16 – Somerset, Wisconsin – Somerset Amphitheater

July 18 – St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

July 20 – Tinley Park, Illinois – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 21 – Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center

July 23 – Clarkston – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 24 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

July 26 – Bethel, New York – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 28 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 31 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center

Aug. 2 – Charlotte – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Alpharetta, Georgia. – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 – West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 – Tampa – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 – Pelham, Alabama – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Houston – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 13 – Dallas – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 15 – Albuquerque – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 16 – Phoenix – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 – Salt Lake City – USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – Auburn, Washington – White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 – Ridgefield, Washington – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Concord, California– Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug. 24 – San Bernardino, California – Glen Helen Amphitheater

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Limp Bizkit books Pine Knob date as Loserville Tour announced