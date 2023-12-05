Limp Bizkit books Pine Knob show in July as Loserville Tour announced
Limp Bizkit will play Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 23, part of the nu metal band’s just-announced 2024 Loserville Tour.
The cross-country outing, set to launch a week earlier in Wisconsin, will include openers Bones with Eddy Baker & Xavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman. Riff Raff is also aboard as show emcee.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with a presale window running Thursday. Full details will be available at loservilletour.com.
The Pine Knob show will be just the second metro Detroit visit by Limp Bizkit in a decade, following a 2018 performance at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre. The band’s current lineup features the core lineup of Fred Durst, Wes Borland, John Otto, Sam Rivers and DJ Lethal, who broke big during the rap-rock explosion at the turn of the 2000s.
Limp Bizkit, Loserville Tour schedule
July 16 – Somerset, Wisconsin – Somerset Amphitheater
July 18 – St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
July 20 – Tinley Park, Illinois – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 21 – Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center
July 23 – Clarkston – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 24 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage
July 26 – Bethel, New York – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 28 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 31 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center
Aug. 2 – Charlotte – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Alpharetta, Georgia. – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 – West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 – Tampa – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 – Pelham, Alabama – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – Houston – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 13 – Dallas – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 15 – Albuquerque – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 16 – Phoenix – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 – Salt Lake City – USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 – Auburn, Washington – White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 – Ridgefield, Washington – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Concord, California– Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 24 – San Bernardino, California – Glen Helen Amphitheater
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Limp Bizkit books Pine Knob date as Loserville Tour announced