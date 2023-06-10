Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd React to Chloe Fineman's NSFW The Idol Spoof

Yes, The Idol may be receiving mixed reviews, but Chloe Fineman's spoof on the provocative drama has earned a standing ovation.

Including from the HBO Max show's stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

In a now-viral Instagram clip, the Saturday Night Live star is seen impersonating self-destructive singer Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose. Wearing lacy lingerie (backwards, of course) and smoking a cigarette, she asks the camera, "Does my song suck?"

The video then cuts to 34-year-old now smoking a literal handful of cigarettes and in a deep-cut, red silk robe. "Music should sound like a slut or a whore," she says, later adding, "Music should sound like it's poly or, like, bi. Like, music doesn't have a gender. It f—ks, you know?"

She goes on to explain how she met Tedros (The Weeknd's self-help guru and maybe a cult leader) in a club: "I think he's gonna, like, change my career." Sureeee.

How It Feels to Be Impersonated on SNL

And, spoiler, just like at the end of the first episode, which dropped June 4, Chloe tightly wraps her robe around her head, choking herself while someone off camera says, "Now sing like you can f—k."

Cue the comedian belting out Cher's "Believe" followed by Natasha Bedingfield's "Pocket Full of Sunshine."

"My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail)," Chloe captioned the June 9 clip. "(@lilyrose_depp is a GODDESS of talent)."

But these stars think Chloe is the real star. While the rapper retweeted her video with a string of crying emojis, Lily-Rose commented on Instagram, "I'm loling ….. and ur makeup looks bomb."

And when it came time to craft Jocelyn, who is attempting a career comeback after a nervous breakdown, the 24-year-old turned to a few other talents.

"There was so much inspiration to be drawn, from somebody like Britney Spears, who I adore," the actress exclusively told E! News, "and all of the other incredible pop icons of our time."

Story continues

Eddy Chen/HBO

But the show's co-creator Sam Levinson, who is also behind Euphoria, insisted the show isn't based on just one star's tumultuous rise...and fall.

"We're not we're not trying to tell you a story about any particular pop star," he said at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. "We're looking more at how the world perceives a pop star and the pressure that it puts on that individual."

"It's a lot of pressure to constantly have to be 'on' and to have to be what everyone wishes you to be, and I think that it's a lonely life," he continued. "We can all pretend that everyone is just looking out for someone's best interests, but I think fame really corrupts."

New episodes of The Idol drop Sundays at 9 p.m. on MAX.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App