Lily James sparks engagement speculation with diamond ring

Lily James sparked speculation that she is engaged to boyfriend Matt Smith – by wearing a diamond ring at the Baftas.
The actress, 28, stunned on the red carpet in a black, haute couture Burberry ballgown and sported the rock on her ring finger.
Darkest Hour and former Downton Abbey actress James has been dating The Crown and Doctor Who star since 2014.
The couple met on the set of the comedy-horror film Pride And Prejudice And Zombies.
James wore black, along with other Hollywood stars, to support the Time’s Up movement.
The star previously denied she was engaged, telling The Sun On Sunday: “We’re not engaged yet. But it’s going very well.”
James was later seen without the ring at a Bafta after-party.
