Lily James 'keen' to do less period dramas, says she has to 'sift through a lot of rubbish' scripts for women (exclusive)

Lily James has replaced Keira Knightley as the go-to period drama girl, but now she’s hoping to move in a more modern direction.

The British actress shot to fame in Downton Abbey and has since appeared in several period shows and films including the BBC’s War & Peace, Pride And Prejudice And Zombies and most recently appeared in the romantic-comedy drama The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

The film, directed by Four Wedding and a Funeral’s Mike Newell, has a more contemporary narrative than most period dramas; James plays Juliet Ashton, a writer who has become independently wealthy off the back of her wartime novel series.

Now hoping to find her next inspiration in post-WWII Britain, a correspondence leads Juliet to Guernsey and a book club who have their own mysterious story to after living for four years under Nazi Occupation.

The actress spoke to Yahoo Movies about the movie and how she’s hoping to branch out from the period dramas that established her career.

“I think as an actor you’re always worried about being typecast,” James explained. “I think it’s inevitable that people start seeing you in a certain way but I always try and remind myself that I have a very long career, and I have a lot of time to sort of reinvent and show myself in a different light.

