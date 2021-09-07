Lily Collins marries Charlie McDowell in 'magical' Colorado wedding

Surprise! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are married.

The Emily in Paris star, 32, announced on Tuesday she and the 38-year-old director wed over the weekend in Dunton, Colo. McDowell is the son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," Lily captioned a photo of her and McDowell kissing.

Phil Collins's daughter shared a close-up photo of her Ralph Lauren wedding dress, writing, "Never been happier."

The gorgeous setting looked straight out of a fairytale.

"I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start," Lily wrote alongside a third image.

McDowell also shared the news on social media, writing he "married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known."

"I'm so excited to be your WIFEY," Lily commented.

McDowell and Lily were first linked in 2019. They announced their engagement one year ago.