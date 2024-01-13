Lily Collins’ ‘Emily’ Joins NBC Sports’ Promotional Relay for Paris Olympics

And now the baton passes to Lily Collins.

The actor will reprise her character Emily Cooper from the Netflix series “Emily in Paris” when she appears in the latest promo from NBC Sports for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the spot. Noah Lyles gets set to compete in Paris while wearing gold armor, while Collins subsequently appears as Emily Cooper in a boardroom, pitching executives on the idea that Pierre Caudault, the designer character from the series, should create a uniform for Lyles. Emily Cooper ends up spraying Champere Champagne, a fictional spirt from the program.

Collins’ efforts for NBC Sports follow those of Megan Thee Stallion and Peyton Manning. The promos are part of a larger marketing effort by the Comcast-backed media conglomerate, which has committed to pay $7.75 billion for U.S. broadcast rights for the Olympics between 2021 and 2032. NBC has been promoting the Paris Olympics for months, with executives betting that the Paris locale means NBCU will have fewer time-zones to navigate compared to recent efforts that have sent the company to big cities in Asia.

Collins’ “stylish pitch fits perfectly with our strategy and will generate excitement for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, one of the fashion capitals of the world.” said Jenny Storms, CMO, Sports and

Entertainment, NBCUniversal, in a statement. Storms’ team has worked on crafting “combustible moments” that focus on athletes’ stories and efforts by Paris to make the Olympics more bespoke, such as setting up beach volleyball in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower or having the opening ceremonies move down the River Seine. The Paris Olympics take place between July 26 and August 11, 2024, with the 17th Summer Paralympic Games set for between August 28 and September 8, 2024.

NBCU has reasons to get the world out about the athletic extravaganza. The company is making its Peacock streaming hub the place where fans can see Olympics action first unfurl, with curated telecasts of a broader array of events telecast on NBC during primetime. NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, with events also scheduled for Milan Cortina in 2026, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.



