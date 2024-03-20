Lily Allen Just Got Seriously Real About The Way Her “Daddy Issues” Have Impacted Romantic Relationships

Just three years into her career, in 2009, Lily opened up about the day that Keith walked out on her family in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph .

She said that she remembered “the day that Dad left, and us all saying goodbye to him in the hall of our flat in Bloomsbury. I just remember there being a thing of 'does that mean Dad's never going to be around?’”

Despite being reassured otherwise, Lily poignantly added: “Then, of course, Dad did go, and didn't come back for a while."

Lily doubled down on how little she sees her father in 2015, when she reportedly tweeted: “My dad walked out on me when I was 4, I’m sick of this. My dad was at Latitude when I headlined and didn’t even come to see me. I’ve probably spent more time walking my dogs than I have with my dad my entire life.”