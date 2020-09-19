Lili Reinhart Shares Her ''Unpopular Opinion'' About Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Reunion

Lili Reinhart is not fangirling over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's latest reunion.

The Riverdale star, who is notoriously private about her own dating life, wants fans to extend the same respect to the divorced actors.

Lili shared her thoughts on Twitter on Friday, Sept. 18, saying, "Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they're involved in something together."

She concluded, "Let them live their lives in peace."

Brad and Jennifer—who were married from 2000 to 2005—reunited for Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday. The pair read the script from the 1982 film with Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend and Sean Penn.

The acting vets laughed when Jennifer, 51, and Brad, 56, performed the sexy pool scene, prompting Aniston to read aloud, "Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?"

We're blushing, and so was Brad.

Jennifer and Brad reunited earlier this year at the 2020 SAG Awards (yes, it seems like so long ago) and even shared a quick hug. Jen told Extra at the time, "We've all grown up together. We really have and it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working."

Lili recently split from her boyfriend and co-star Cole Sprouse after almost four years of dating. Cole announced, "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March."

Both advocated for privacy during their relationship, and after the breakup, Lili called out media organizations for taking some of her quotes out of context.

The Chemical Hearts star and executive producer tweeted on Aug. 18, "Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a ‘breakup.' They are about the depression I've felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait."

She followed it up with another tweet reading, "I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That's incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."

Although Lili won't be obsessing over the exes, Jen and Brad are set to virtually reunite again for the Emmys on Sunday. Brad is up for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on NBC's Saturday Night Live, and Jen is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Apple's The Morning Show.