Lili Reinhart Reveals She Uses a 'Channeler' to Contact Spirits: 'She's Helped Me in a Beautiful Way'

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has decided to put her health first: physical, mental and spiritual.

"I'm trying to take care of myself more than I was before," the Cover Girl spokesperson, 25, tells PEOPLE in this year's Beautiful Issue. "I'm a fast food addict and junk food addict. So trying to change my diet actually. And I'm actually working with a new holistic doctor to kind of find out the cause of my chronic fatigue. It's a struggle."

Reinhart admits change can be a struggle. "I just bought a lot of vitamins and lot of supplements to try and help with my energy. So I'm a vitamin girl now. Less Five Guys, more vitamins! But we can cheat sometimes."

She's also putting her mental, and even spiritual health, at the the forefront of her lifestyle.

"I like to set aside the time at night, if I can, to meditate. It helps me fall asleep. But I also work with a channeler. I meet with her weekly, and she's helped me in a very spiritual, beautiful way."

Reinhart explains that the channeler acts as a conduit. "She is someone who can contact the ether — spirits and angels and guides and stuff like that. So, in a way, a psychic. She's my psychic life coach. I went through a big spiritual awakening the last two years, and I guess it's still going on. I've been following that and really exploring my connection to spirituality. And it's been a gamechanger."

Reinhart says her spiritual guide is also helping her establish boundaries. "She has really helped me find [those] and what I truly want — and how to connect to that. I've learned how to shift my perspective, which is a huge part of the change that I've had for my inner wellness as well. Because I'm prone to be quite pessimistic. I've shifted my view."

Reinhart says she feels — and looks — different today. "I'm taking care of my body more because I know how hard I've worked to take care of my mind. So I'm trying to nurture my body with a better diet and a healthy workout routine — but not overdoing it. I'm not pushing myself past my limits."

