Lil Wayne Cuts Set Short, Tells Crowd 'This Might Be My Last Night' at Blink-182 Tour Stop

At last night's stop on the blink-182 and Lil Wayne tour, featuring opening support from Neck Deep, Weezy cut his set short and told the crowd it "might" be his last night on the run that's scheduled to careen across the U.S. through late September.

"I just want the people to know, if you wondering, please forgive me but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there's not too many, you know, like still, [filling in]," Wayne said during his set in Bristow, Virginia Thursday night. "That's not my swag. I'm not sure how long I'm gonna be able to do this tour, but make some noise to blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though. Let's go."

Friday marks a day off for the blink and Weezy tour, with the routing set to resume Saturday in Bangor, Maine. At the time of this writing, neither blink nor Weezy's reps had made a public comment regarding the Bristow incident.