Lil Nas X Teases Forthcoming Music Video He ‘Wrote and Directed’

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room - Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fans may not have much longer to wait for new music from Lil Nas X. The rapper, whose debut LP Montero dropped in 2021, confirmed that there is, at the very least, a single on the way.

“Wrote and directed my own music video for the first time,” Nas wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Excited for y’all to see. It’s the best one yet!” He added three emojis: a church, a white heart, and a peace dove.

More from Rolling Stone

wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time. excited for y’all to see. it’s the best one yet! ⛪️🤍🕊 — ✟ (@LilNasX) December 28, 2023

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, a documentary film by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, however the rapper hasn’t shared much about his sophomore album. In February, he replied to fans on social media saying the LP would “most likely” be out in the summer.

“I could easily just release music but I have to build moments around this shit,” he wrote. “I have to go bigger than before.” He added that he wasn’t sure how many tracks it would include, noting, “I love so many songs plus i’m still in the studio making music so it’s gone be hard to pick.”

Lil Nas X attended the MTV VMAs in September wearing an ornate, all-white ensemble and carrying a book with a cross on it. That imagery seems to line up with the emojis in his music video announcement, hinting at the visuals to come.

The rapper spent the summer touring music festivals, including Bonnaroo and Glastonbury. Rolling Stone dubbed his performance at Bonnaroo the “most dynamic,” noting, “Falling right at the midpoint of Pride month, it made an ironclad case for Lil Nas as the right man at the right moment — the type of set sure to be talked about for years to come.”

Best of Rolling Stone