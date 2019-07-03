Lil Nas X is the target of homophobic comments after coming out: ‘Hip hop community doesn’t claim you’

Lil Nas X is fielding hateful comments from trolls after publicly coming out as gay.

On Sunday, the “Old Town Road” rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, took to Twitter to make a statement about his sexuality before the conclusion of Pride month.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone [f*** with me] no more,” the 20-year-old wrote. “But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.” Lil Nas X included a rainbow emoji, directing his fans to listen to his song “c7osure” which includes lyrics about being your true self.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

The Atlanta, Ga., native, who shot to superstardom with his viral hit that has so far spent 13 weeks at no.1 on the Hot 100 chart, has since been inundated with homophobic comments online, with many calling him “cancelled.”

“I don’t even know how to feel,” one disappointed fan commented on a recent Lil Nas X Instagram post. “On the one hand this music [is fire], but on the other he’s gay, which means his music [is] gay, and I don’t wanna be gay so…”

Damn. I mean Idk how to feel about this. This is too big of a thing to joke about so I think he actually is a Homo. Damn. I can never look at him the same way anymore. I mea. Idrc I can respect him as a human, but I don’t really support this shit. I can definitely respect him tho — TrVp Tino (@TinoTrvp) July 2, 2019

“Gay a** n***a,” another wrote. “Hip hop community definitely doesn’t claim you - stay with country.”

Clearly fed up with the hate, the singer posting a gun-wielding sad cowboy emoji on Instagram with the caption: “say one more home of phobic thing to me.”

Lil Nas X has tried to take the high road though — even jumping on social media to sarcastically reply to hurtful comments.

When one user asked, “How long are you going to be gay for?” the rapper replied, “Only the weekends, bro.”

Despite the vitriol, Lil Nas X has received an outpouring of love from fans and famous friends, commending him on being true to himself.

“Coming out as gay? That should make him more of a role model,” a supportive follower wrote on Instagram. “He has the balls to be himself in a strict world full of discrimination.”

“Be proud of yourself,” another replied on Twitter. “You already won! You’ll always be accepted by the real [fans]. You’re about to really make a change.”

Among the rapper’s high-profile supports is Miley Cyrus, who tweeted a message to her “baby brother.”

SO proud of my baby brother @lilnasx 🌈❤️🌈❤️ In your corner forever my friend! pic.twitter.com/m39wYDZFPo — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 2, 2019

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade — who recently supported his son’s appearance at MiamiPride — wrote to him on Instagram, “Focus on all the good in your life. Don’t allow these fools to get to you. It’s a lot of us out here proud of who and what you represent.”

View photos (Screenshot: Lil Nas X via Instagram) More

Aside from speaking his truth, Lil Nas X has even more cause to celebrate: His debut EP 7 debuted at number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album and Top Rap Album Chart.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.