Lil Nas X Heading Out on First-Ever Tour ‘Long Live Montero’ in Support of Debut Album
Lil Nas X is gearing up for his first headlining tour as the 20-date Long Live Montero North American and European trek kicks off at Detroit’s The Fillmore on Sept. 6.
With stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles and more, the tour will span through November where Lil Nas X will perform shows in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Paris, among others, before wrapping in Barcelona, Spain on November 17.
General sale for the North American leg of the tour will begin on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. On-sale for European dates begins Friday, May 6th at the same time. A pre-sale via Cash App will start April 27 at 10 a.m. ET and wrap April 28 at 10 p.m. ET.
Lil Nas X shared Montero in September 2021 featuring the controversy-stirring singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. Always one to embrace the squabbling, Lil Nas X brought a literal chorus of haters when he performed both tracks, and “Dead Right,” as part of a medley at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
While Lil Nas X will be touring in support of Montero this year, back in March he appeared to tease an imminent follow-up after he returned to Twitter following a three-month absence. Nas X described the hiatus as “maternity leave,” and in the midst of a characteristically wild posting spree shared screenshots of two songs, “Late to the Party” featuring Youngboy, and “Down Souf Hoes,” featuring Saucy Santana,” and asked fans which song they wanted first. When asked if the tracks were going to appear on a deluxe edition of Montero, Lil Nas X said that he’s “close to finished” on a new album.
Long Live Montero Tour Dates
Sept. 6 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Sept. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Sept. 18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Sept. 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sept. 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 3 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 4 – Miami, FL @ James L Knight Center
Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
Oct. 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov. 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Nov. 9 – Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling Halle
Nov. 10 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle
Nov. 12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
Nov. 14 – Paris, France @ Zenith
Nov. 15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12
Nov. 17 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club
