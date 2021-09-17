Lil Nas X Gives Birth to First-Ever Studio Album in Delivery Video: 'Baby Montero Is Here!'

Lil Nas X Gives Birth to First Studio Album in Delivery Video

Lil Nas X has finally delivered his first studio album!

The 22-year-old Grammy winner dropped the album Montero early Friday morning, which he celebrated on Instagram with the final video in a series teasing the birth of his first album.

"BABY MONTERO IS HERE," he captioned the post. "MONTERO THE ALBUM OUT NOW!!!"

In the clip, two nurses wheel a pregnant Lil Nas X (né Montero Lamar Hill) into a hospital on a gurney while the "Industry Baby" singer is in labor with the album. After setting him up in the delivery room, the bumbling hospital workers realize the artist is dilated — and it's time to push.

Moments later, the rapper delivers a vinyl version of Montero, which he holds lovingly in his arms.

"It's beautiful! Congratulations!" one of the nurses said, placing the album on Lil Nas X's lap.

"Thank you!" the musician panted as he admired — and kissed — his newborn art.

Lil Nas X first announced he was "expecting" the album in August, with a due date of Sept. 17. He even posed for maternity photos in a special shoot for PEOPLE, released earlier this month.

The rapper told PEOPLE he came up with the idea for the pregnancy theme after listening to Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his new song "Dolla Sign Slime" for the first time.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he said. "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.' "

"I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant,'" he added. "So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing."

Two days before the album dropped, Lil Nas X shared a video of him hosting a baby shower for Montero, although no one showed up.

"Spent hours setting up for my baby shower and no one showed up :(," he captioned a clip on Instagram.

The "Old Town Road" singer also posted photos from the solo shower that same day on the social media platform.

"about to kick off my baby shower. trying not to cry omg. 🥲😩🦋💕," he said of a shot.