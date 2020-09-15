Lil Nas X Wrote a Children’s Book

The latest project for “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X isn’t a song or an album; it’s a children’s book.

The artist Tweeted on Tuesday that “C Is for Country,” his upcoming picture book, will arrive on Jan. 5 of next year.

“i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon!,” his tweet reads, likely making a joking reference to Kanye West’s notorious 2009 VMAs, where he stage-crashed Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech.

Lil Nas goes on to share that the book is being published under Random House Kids, a division of Penguin Random House, and is currently available for preorder online.

i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO — nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020





The plot of the book follows Lil Nas X and his trusty steed, Panini, who shares a name with one of the rapper’s hit songs. Targeted for kids aged 3 to 7, it will also educate children on the ABC’s through various country-themed objects such as cowboy hats and animals typically found on the farm. Surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find, according to the announcement.

“A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start!,” an excerpt on the website says. “B is for boots—whether they’re big or small, short or tall. And C is for country.”

Art in “C Is for Country” is provided by Theodore Taylor III.

Lil Nas X has kept a relatively low profile since the Grammy awards in January, where he won two out of his six nominations. During the show, he also performed “Old Town Road,” the longest-running No. 1 song to date, alongside collaborators Billy Ray Cyrus, Nas and others.

The artist has also teased other projects on his Twitter, with his pinned Tweet featuring a currently unreleased song and the description, “CALL ME BY YOUR NAME.”

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.