Lil Nas X’s Documentary Premiere Briefly Delayed by Bomb Threat at Toronto Film Festival

The premiere of Lil Nas X’s documentary at the Toronto Film Festival was briefly delayed Saturday after someone called in a bomb threat. However, after the threat was deemed not credible, the screening — which the rapper attended — continued as planned, albeit after a “slight delay.”

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero was scheduled to debut at 10 p.m. at TIFF. However, Variety reports that Lil Nas X was about to exit his vehicle and walk the red carpet, the bomb threat was called in that “specifically targeted the rapper for being a Black queer artist.”

TIFF security then conducted a sweep of the venue and, after the search found nothing concerning, Lil Nas X joined the documentary’s co-directors Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, as well as his family in attendance, on the red carpet at 10:30 p.m.

Lil Nas X with his nephews & father at the premiere of his documentary pic.twitter.com/MQM7BWQWQG — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) September 10, 2023

“Earlier this evening, we were made aware by the Toronto Police Service of an investigation in the vicinity of the red carpet for the ‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ screening,” A TIFF spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

“Our standard security measures remained in place during this time and the screening commenced with a slight delay. To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist.”

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, one of Rolling Stone’s must-see movies at 2023 TIFF, follows the rapper “around as he navigates the perilous waters of sudden celebrity, faces backlash from conservatives for his proudly queer songs and imagery, and bonds with fans who embrace his ability to bridge gaps while staying true to himself,” we wrote ahead of its premiere.

