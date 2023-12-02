Lil Nas X Was Accused Of "Mocking Christianity," And His Response Has Sparked Mixed Reactions

There's controversy over Lil Nas X again.

On Nov. 29, Nas shared a video of new song and asked his fans, "y'all mind if I enter my Christian era?"

In the video, he danced around with long hair and a jean skirt, singing lyrics like "Father stretch my hands / the lonely road seems to last the longest / help me with my plans / everything seems to go to nowhere."

y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

On the surface, it appeared that there was nothing controversial about the song. But, the 24-year-old artist still received backlash, being accused of making a mockery of Christianity.

Here's some of what they had to say:

Even Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson wrote, "Y'all gone learn to stop playing with God..." and accused Lil Nas X of "making a mockery about Jesus" with his new music.

In response to Tyrese, Nas wrote: "This really crazy cuz all I did was post a song about asking God for hope when you feel hopeless and y'all acting like I posted a video of me burning a church down and peeing on a nativity scene."

Now, Nas has responded to more backlash, highlighting a valid point about criticism of his past work. "I hate how the world successfully changed the narrative of the 'Call Me By Your Name' video," he wrote in X post (formerly known as Twitter).

The music video received a lot of backlash for its depiction of the devil, and it didn't help he released a limited edition pair of "Satan shoes" to promote the song. @lilnasx / Via media.giphy.com

"Y'all hate that I symbolically took ownership of the very place y'all condemned gay people to," he continued. "So you've flipped the script and convinced everyone that it's about me 'mocking God.'"

On Nov. 30, he wrote, "Y'all see everything I do as a gimmick. When in reality, I'm just an artist expressing myself in different ways. Whether I'm a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now Christian, y'all find a problem! Y'all don't police nobody else art like mine. Y'all hate me because I'm fun, cute, and petite."

People are having mixed reactions to Lil Nas X's new "era" and response to the backlash, and it makes you wonder who's right and who's wrong in this scenario?

Y’all mad at lil nas x for mocking Christianity when Christianity be mocking tf outta yall queer asses. Y’all get spat on in them pews and smile about it. — ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) November 30, 2023

Twitter: @AdrianXpression

Lil Nas X gets people down right furious for simply breathing. Y’all are red hot mad over him singing a song to god while wearing a wig and skirt but your aunties do that every Sunday. — sarahturnips 🍯🌾🐝 (@babyturnips_) November 30, 2023

Twitter: @babyturnips_

