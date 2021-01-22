Lil Kim reveals the only actress who can play her in a biopic

Blue Telusma
·3 min read

Lil Kim named Teyana Taylor as the ideal choice to bring her essence on screen

Over the years, Lil Kim hasn’t minced words about how displeased she was when Naturi Naughton played her in Notorious, a biopic film about The Notorious B.I.G. Now the rapper is opening up about who she believes is the only person qualified for the job.

“I have a secret but I can’t tell you,” she said about a possible project during an interview for season two of the BET+ series American Gangster: Trap Queens which she narrates. “It’s dealing with me and my life a little bit, kinda.”

Lil KIm thegrio.com
Lil Kim speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Byron Allen buys TV station in Hawaii, donates $100K to Feeding America

She then revealed she also has her heart set on one day having her life story told via in documentary and biopic form, explaining “I want people to know the real Kim. All the stories that everybody else tells, chile, don’t listen to it.”

“It can only be a girl that’s from the hood that I’m from,” the Bed-Stuy native clarified before naming Teyana Taylor as her ideal casting choice to bring her essence to the screen.

“I love Teyana, she’s my only other thought. There’s nobody else in the industry at all but Teyana. But, even before Teyana — I love Teyana, but she’s from Harlem –before Teyana, I would love to give some little girls from Brooklyn a chance so I can connect. Really connect.”

In 2019 during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked Kim finally explained why she despised Naughton’s depiction of her.

Teyana Taylor thegrio.com
Teyana Taylor (Credit: Getty Images)

READ MORE: Amanda Gorman’s books at the top of bestseller lists following inauguration

“I’m gonna touch on this briefly because I think everybody already knows my answer to this, but I hated everything about that movie,” Kim said at the time. “I hated it. Wasn’t involved in it. I actually had to get my lawyers involved which I ended up getting a check from it. That was the only reason I was [like] whatever.”

“I was not okay with that!” she said of productions decision to do the film without her input. “I would have never picked her. Never, ever, ever. She has nothing in common with me. Nothing. No, seriously. I said it already, so I’m not gonna sit here and act like I didn’t say these things.”

