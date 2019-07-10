Lil' Kim Calls Out 'Messy' Andy Cohen After Allegedly Canceling WWHL Appearance

Lil’ Kim says she won’t be appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during the upcoming promo for her upcoming reality series, and she says it’s because the Bravo talk show “wanted to be messy.”

In a since-deleted rant on Instagram, the 44-year-old rapper said her team cut a series of press appearances with “major outlets” — including one with WWHL — alluding to the fact that they were interested in asking her off-limit questions.

“I had a cool relationship with [Andy], I thought,” Kim said. “My publicist and my manager made the executive decision to shut it down.”

“At this point, it’s about me. I’m that bitch, nothing else,” she added. “I refuse to f—ing keep doing all these interviews, publications, and all of that s— if motherf—ers are not going to respect who I am, what I’ve done, where I’m at now.”

She added: “Put some f—ing respect on my name, period. … I’ve been trying my best to do whatever it takes to make my fans happy. … If y’all don’t see me doing press it’s cause I’m fighting. … These motherf—ers trying to use me for my iconic status for a moment … It be big s— going down when I decline something or I say I’m not doing something.”

Reps for WWHL and Kim did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Bravo show had not announced an appearance for Kim yet, though Cohen has previously mentioned that episodes on Thursday — the day Kim said on Instagram she was doing WWHL — are pre-taped.

Other shows Kim claimed her team had cut from her press tour included Access Hollywood and TODAY.

Kim had previously appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in 2012, where she was asked how she felt about Nicki Minaj’s Grammy performance and her song “Stupid Hoe.”

“I’m pretty sure I feel the way everybody else feels right now,” Kim said. “If you have to make a song called ‘Stupid Hoe,’ you must be a stupid hoe. It makes sense.”

The rapper is making the press rounds this week to promote Girls Cruise, her new reality show costarring Mya and TLC’s Chilli, premiering July 15 at 9 p.m. on VH1.