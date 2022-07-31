Lil Durk Announces He’ll ‘Take a Break’ After Getting Hit With Pyrotechnic at Lollapalooza

Lil Durk has announced he’s taking a break to focus on his health after being hit by an explosive pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday.

The rapper was in the middle of performing his 2020 hit “Back In Blood,” when he accidentally walked into two on-stage pyrotechnic smoke flares. Videos on social media show Durk stumbling and wiping his eyes with his shirt after the incident.

More from Variety

Stage crew quickly ran to his aid as someone on the microphone was heard saying, “Woah, woah, you alright, bro? [The smoke] shot straight up.” Without leaving the stage, Durk took a few moments to compose himself and eventually continued with the rest of his performance.

However, it seems the unfortunate mishap did leave Durk with some lasting effects. On Sunday, the rapper shared a photo of himself in the hospital with a bandage covering his right eye.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he said in the caption. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

Artists like Trippie Redd and Nav have sent their good wishes to Durk through his Instagram comments. Some fans have pointed their anger toward the festival for failing to protect its performers.

Durk joined a stacked lineup of artists for the four-day festival, which concludes Sunday evening. Saturday’s sets included headliner J. Cole, Big Sean and girlfriend Jhené Aiko, Tomorrow X Together and Willow Smith. Sunday’s headliners include BTS’ J-Hope (the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage) and Green Day.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.