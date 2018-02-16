Lifetime movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle casts Princess Diana

A planned Lifetime TV movie about the love story between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has cast its Princess Diana.

Harry’s mother will be played by New Zealand actress Bonnie Soper, according to reports, while Queen Elizabeth II will be played by British actress Maggie Sullivun.

Soper has appeared on shows like New Zealand soap Shortland Street, and the drama Filthy Rich, while Sullivun appeared in three episodes of the third season of Fargo.

They join Murray Fraser, who will be playing Prince Harry in the movie, and Parisa Fitz-Henley, who will be taking on the role of Markle.

In a vaguely royal connection, Fraser recently appeared in ITV series Victoria, while Fitz-Henley has nabbed roles in Marvel series Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.

The movie, called Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, is currently filming in Vancouver, and will span the couple’s first meeting and their engagement, which was announced in November.

Menhaj Huda, who directed Kidulthood and an episode of drama The Royals, will be behind the camera.

Lifetime also made a movie about the blossoming relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton, airing William & Kate: The Movie in 2011.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will air ahead of the couple’s wedding on May 19.

