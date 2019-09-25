Lifestyle Icon Sandra Lee and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Split After 14 Years

Celebrity lifestyle personality and bestselling author Sandra Lee has split from her partner, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after 14 years, PEOPLE confirms.

“Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” the couple said in a joint statement on Wednesday, first reported by Zack Fink. “We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment.”

Their breakup comes a few months after the couple listed their six-bedroom estate, nicknamed “Lily Pond.”

In May, Lee, 53, swatted away reports that she and Cuomo, 61, had ended things, writing on Facebook, “Andrew and I are still very much together. … We keep our lives as private as possible.”

A source who knows them both told PEOPLE at the time that the home sale was part of a larger “downsizing,” with Lee’s focus elsewhere — on new TV projects and ailing family members.

She said in a May interview that, with his three daughters with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy all grown up, the property no longer made sense.

(Lee purchased Lily Pond herself, though she and Cuomo reportedly shared the expenses. They also spent time in Albany, the state capital, where Cuomo lives in the governor’s mansion.)

Through much of their coupling, though they are nationally known, Lee and Cuomo chose not to mix the personal and the professional. She rose to fame as a do-it-yourself tastemaker in cooking, decorating, gardening, crafting and hosting, with 27 books and two Emmys nods and one win for her multiple TV shows; while he, the son of a previous New York governor, has become a leading Democrat against President Donald Trump.

“I have a partner who feels the exact same way as I do about protecting our personal relationship,” Lee told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011, six years after they started dating.

During a tour of their home last November, a New York Times reporter described much of the space as “off-the-record, if not off-limits.”

Still, when Lee has spoken of her relationship with Cuomo, it was obvious tenderness — as he did of her. And there were times when they let the world in, a bit, such as in the early days of his governorship and after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

In a Times profile last fall, those close to the couple described how she matched with him.

