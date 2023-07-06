‘License to Drive’ turns 35: Heather Graham on working with ‘the two Coreys’

Actress Heather Graham joins Yahoo Entertainment’s Ethan Alter to discuss her first major role starring alongside Corey Haim and Corey Feldman at the height of their fame in the 1988 teen comedy “License to Drive.” “I felt very cool working with ‘the Coreys.’ They were in movies I had watched and really liked,” recalls Graham, adding, “I was still going to high school and they were just, like, emancipated and they were just doing whatever they wanted.”

ETHAN ALTER: As you can tell from the toys behind me, I'm a child of the '80s. So I grew up with a lot of those, and "License to Drive" was a big one. I was there at the height of the Corey fame when that came out, and everyone was talking in my elementary school about the Corey movie and the two Coreys being in it.

HEATHER GRAHAM: That is so funny.

ETHAN ALTER: You got to appear alongside them at a time when they were at that height of that fame.

HEATHER GRAHAM: I know.

ETHAN ALTER: And you were starting out. What did sort of--

HEATHER GRAHAM: Yes.

ETHAN ALTER: --being exposed to that level of fame teach you as a young actress at that time?

HEATHER GRAHAM: Well, I mean I was super excited to drive onto a movie-- to drive onto the 20th Century Fox lot. I felt very cool working with the Coreys. They were in movies that I had watched and really liked.

I mean, I felt like I was pretty innocent compared to them. They were a little bit more, I think, like, you know, like, experimenting with drugs, and I was just, like, super sheltered suburban. But it was a great introduction to being in a film. They're both really talented, and it was super fun.

ETHAN ALTER: You have to spend some of that movie passed out. How do you play passed out well? Was that a challenge [INAUDIBLE]?

HEATHER GRAHAM: I, mean it's so easy. Like, just, you know, fall asleep. Sleeping-- it's great.

It's relaxing. I love it. I love sleeping.

ETHAN ALTER: Is there a memory of Corey Haim in particular that you sort of look back on, a scene with him that you really enjoyed, or just a memory off camera that you remember bonding with him?

HEATHER GRAHAM: Well, I mean, he's so cute, of course. I think I probably had a crush on him at the time. You know, he's such a cute movie star guy.

I remember he was dating this really groovy girl called Lala Zappa, and they were just the coolest. And I just felt like this kind of nerdy, you know, suburban girl that was not at all cool. And they just seemed like the coolest Hollywood. Like, her dad was, like, Frank Zappa, and he's like this movie star. So I just felt like I was this nerd with these two, like, uber cool people.

ETHAN ALTER: Did you get to go out-- or did you get to go out with them? Would you like go to clubs and things with them or, like--

HEATHER GRAHAM: No. No, I was too nerdy. I mean, I was like 17. I was still going to high school, and they were just, like, emancipated, and they were just doing whatever they wanted.

ETHAN ALTER: Right, gotcha. So yeah, you were sort of looking at them like, oh, that's what's possible.

HEATHER GRAHAM: Living a much more boring existence than they were.