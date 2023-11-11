Library Lines: Learn about the mysteries of the deep lakes

If stories of missing persons, aircrafts and ships in the Michigan Region sounds intriguing, join us at the library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, for Michigan Mysteries 2023 presented by author and shipwreck hunter Ross Richardson.

Richardson is the author of two books, “The Search for the Westmoreland: Lake Michigan’s Treasure Shipwreck” and “Still Missing: Rethinking the D.B. Cooper Case and Other Mysterious Unsolved Disappearances.” He also speaks about Great Lakes maritime history at libraries and historical societies throughout the Great Lakes Region.

Richardson is a trained technical SCUBA diver and has been involved in the discovery, identification, and documentation of numerous Lake Michigan shipwrecks. He serves on the board of the Maritime Heritage Alliance based in Traverse City, Michigan.

The author resides in Lake Ann, with his wife, son and their retired racing greyhound, Claire. He enjoys giving folks rides in his 1964 Lincoln and working on various woodworking projects in his workshop.

Michigan Mysteries is a free presentation, registration is not required and everyone is welcome. You’ll be surprised at what is still missing out there!

Gluten-free baking class takes place 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the library Saturday, Nov. 11, with local baker Kathi Fletcher. This is the first of five gluten-free baking classes offered at the library. This Saturday make delicious gluten-free cookies. On Saturday, Nov. 18, class participants will create gluten-free cranberry/apple galettes which are a type of free-form pie just in time for holiday menus. Sign up today and learn how to create delicious unique gluten-free recipes with all the flavor and leave with a tasty treat! Locally sourced supplies and ingredients are provided. Cost is $35 per class which includes instruction, tips, recipes, all materials and supplies. Ages 14 and up are welcome to register. Space is available, register today! Stop by the library or call us at 231-627-2381.

Other events:

Friends of the Library meet 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Gallery on the lower level of the library. All are welcome to attend.

Cheboygan Book Group meets in the library boardroom at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, to discuss "The Island of Sea Women" by Lisa See.

Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Linda Widrig Neuss room on the lower level of the library. All are welcome to attend.

Cheboygan Photography Club meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the Linda Widrig Neuss room on the lower level of the library. All are welcome to attend.

November is upon us, I leave you with quotes from Aldo Leopold. Aldo was a conservationist, forester, philosopher, educator, writer, and outdoor enthusiast. Best known for his land ethic ideas which calls for an ethical, caring relationship between people and nature: “When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.”

“The wind that makes music in November corn is in a hurry. The stalks hum, the loose husks whisk skyward in half-playing swirls, and the wind hurries on. … A tree tries to argue, bare limbs waving, but there is no detaining the wind.” ~ Aldo Leopold

— Paula Jewell is program director of the Cheboygan Area Public Library.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Library Lines: Learn about the mysteries of the deep lakes