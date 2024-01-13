Library Lines: Explore personal growth at the Cheboygan Library

Have you resolved to learn a new skill, improve current skills or prioritize self-care? The library offers opportunities for personal growth and development through the classes, programs, activities, and presentations we offer as well as the community spaces for meeting, gathering and working we provide. Explore the opportunities available in January and throughout the year by visiting our website cheboyganlibrary.org, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, subscribe to our newsletter or better yet, stop in and visit us in person.

Drawing Class with Kimberly Leidel-Ross continues in our Studio on Mondays from 10-11:30 a.m. through Jan. 29. Registration cost is $20 which includes all supplies and instruction.

American Sign Language class with instructor Judy Ryan continues on Tuesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. through Feb. 13. Learn vocabulary, practice signs and build vocabulary. All signing levels are welcome to attend. There is no need to register, simply come to class. If you miss a class, no worries come to the next session when you can. Sign language class is free to attend. Join in on the fun to learn a new way to communicate or sharpen your skills.

Beginner Tai Chi classes with Martha Orloff continue 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, and again at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Pick a day that works best for you and attend that class to enroll. Enrollment closes on Jan. 25 so if you are interested in trying Tai Chi be sure to attend class before enrollment closes. This is an awesome way to treat yourself to some self-care.

Digital Photography class begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, and continues through Feb. 6. Whether you are new to digital photography or just need to dust off your skills, this five-session course taught by local photographer Dan Welihan provides opportunities to learn essentials, composition and creativity, camera to computer, and how to create a personal digital masterpiece. The class will also go on a photo shoot. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your camera to class. Pre-registration is requested, cost is $35 for five sessions.

Preschool Story Time with Ms. Judy continues every Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Ms. Judy is a retired preschool teacher and current community educator in American Sign Language. Judy is enthusiastic and full of positive energy. Storytime will include songs, stories and socialization through art and activities. Ms. Judy is looking forward to meeting young ones and their families. Come join the fun!

Playgroup is back for another six-week session from 10:30 a.m.-noon beginning Wednesday, Jan. 17-Feb. 21. Playgroup is great for parents, caregivers and preschoolers ages zero-5 to meet up for fun-focused play together in an engaging and educational setting. Registration is not required. Everyone is welcome anytime.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. meet District Forester, Jacob Grochowski, CCF. Jacob will explain the purpose of a forester, describe the services offered and programs available to landowners. One program that will be discussed is the Qualified Forest Program which can help reduce tax burden and keep forested acres forested. Learn about the Michigan Forestry Assistance program. Jacob can also provide forest management advice, discuss how to read your woods including tree identification, age and health. He can connect you with consulting foresters to develop management plans. Would you like to know which species would thrive on your land? How does wildlife benefit from the surroundings? What’s going on with your fruit trees or landscaping trees in your yard? Bring your questions for the expert. Registration is not required, all are welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.

— Paula Jewell is program director of the Cheboygan Area Public Library.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Library Lines: Explore personal growth at the Cheboygan Library