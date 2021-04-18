Liam Scarlett, British Choreographer, Dies at 35 Amid Misconduct Accusations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thom Geier
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Liam Scarlett, a rising-star British dancer and choreographer until sexual harassment accusations surfaced two years ago, died on Friday at age 35.

No cause of death has been disclosed.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic, untimely death of our beloved Liam,” his family said in a statement. “At this difficult time for all of our family, we would ask that you respect our privacy to enable us to grieve our loss.”

His death came shortly after the Royal Danish Ballet canceled a production of his ballet “Frankenstein” that had been schedule for spring 2022 following accusations of misconduct toward members of the Royal Danish Ballet staff in 2018 and 2019.

Also Read: Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2021 (Photos)

Last year, the U.K.’s Royal Ballet severed ties with Scarlett even though a seven-month investigation into accusations into his behavior toward students at the Royal Ballet School found “no matters to pursue.” He also lost his position last spring as artistic associate at Australia’s Queensland Ballet.

Prior to the accusations, Scarlett was seen as precocious talent with a meteoric rise in the ballet world. He joined the Royal Ballet in 2006 as a dancer and choreographed his first work, 2010’s “Asphodel Meadows,” at age 24.

He soon dedicated himself to choreography full-time, making his mark with his first full-length ballet, 2014’s “Frankenstein.” As an artist in residence with the Royal Ballet, he created many of the company’s major new productions, including a new staging of “Swan Lake” that debuted in 2018.

He also choreographed the dance sequences in the 2018 Disney film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” featuring the dancers Misty Copeland and Sergei Polunin.

The Royal Opera House tweeted in sympathy: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Liam Scarlett’s death. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very sad time.“

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.

 

Read original story Liam Scarlett, British Choreographer, Dies at 35 Amid Misconduct Accusations At TheWrap

Recommended Stories

  • Scott Rudin Says He Will Take 'Step Back' from Broadway Productions amid Allegations of Abusive Behavior

    Scott Rudin's statement comes after several of his previous employees came forward with allegations of abusive behavior in a report published by The Hollywood Reporter

  • Did Queen Elizabeth cry at Prince Philip's funeral? How she manages to stay stoic

    Prince Philip's funeral was another demonstration of how his royal wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II, keeps her composure even when grieving.

  • Ratings: ABC’s ‘Rebel’ Steady in Week 2 as NBC’s ‘Organized Crime’ Continues to Fall

    Thursday’s episode of ABC’s new Katey Sagal-led drama “Rebel” managed to keep pace with its week-ago series premiere, according to the earliest-available Nielsen returns, while the third episode of NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” continued the downward trend the show saw in Week 2. Meanwhile, Telemundo edged out its Spanish-language competitor Univision in total viewers with its broadcast of the “Latin American Music Awards 2021.” ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8, “Station 19” received a 0.7/5 and 4.9 million viewers. “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 scored a 0.9/6 and 4.8 million viewers. At 10, the second episode of “Rebel” held on to the prior week’s 0.5/3 rating and drew 3.5 million viewers. Also Read: Ratings: Nick Cannon's 'Masked Singer' Return - and NBC Reruns - Leads Fox to Wednesday Win NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and third in viewers with 4 million. At 8, “Manifest” got a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 earned a 0.8/5 and 4.5 million viewers. At 10, “Law & Order: Organized Crime”...Read original story Ratings: ABC’s ‘Rebel’ Steady in Week 2 as NBC’s ‘Organized Crime’ Continues to Fall At TheWrap

  • Dominic Purcell Says He’s ‘Walking Away’ From ‘Legends of Tomorrow,’ but Will Return ‘Periodically’

    UPDATED: Dominic Purcell originally posted to Instagram on Friday night that he is leaving “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” but clarified on Saturday that he will still appear on the show “periodically.” Though Purcell has now deleted the Instagram post announcing his departure altogether, in an updated caption on Saturday, he claimed that the original post […]

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Honor 'Devoted' Prince Philip After His Funeral

    Prince Philip's intimate funeral was held on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

  • ACM Awards to feature (most of) country music's top stars

    Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards will feature some of the genre's biggest stars, though chart-toppers like Morgan Wallen and Luke Bryan won't be in the building. Wallen, whose latest album and singles have found major success on both the country and pop charts, was declared ineligible by the ACMs after he was caught on camera using a racial slur earlier this year. Bryan backed out of the event, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern, because he recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Top US producer 'steps back' from Broadway over bullying claims

    A top producer has apologised and "stepped back" from Broadway after being accused of a campaign of bullying that allegedly included hurling a baked potato at an underling. Scott Rudin, 62, has produced a host of Broadway hits and major Hollywood movies, including The Social Network and No Country for Old Men. He is one of the few people to have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. Earlier this month an expose by the The Hollywood Reporter included claims from former employees that Mr Rudin threw objects at them including glass bowls and staples. In one alleged incident he was accused of breaking a computer monitor on an assistant's hand after they failed to get him a seat on a flight. Another former assistant said Mr Rudin "flipped out" and threw a baked potato at his head after he informed the entertainment mogul that an unexpected client was waiting in the lobby. "I dodged a big potato," the former employee said. "He was like, ‘Well, find out, and get me a new potato.'” One former assistant said the working environment was a "new level of unhinged." In a statement Mr Rudin did not deny the allegations. He said: "Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behaviour caused to individuals, directly and indirectly. "I am now taking steps that I should have taken years ago to address this behaviour." Mr Rudin added: “After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately." Karen Olivo, the Tony Award-winning actress, had already pulled out of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and there were plans for a protest march on Broadway next week. Mr Rudin is currently producing Broadway revivals of of West Side Story, The Music Man, and has productions of the The Book of Mormon, and To Kill a Mockingbird. The Actors’ Equity Association, which represents more than 51,000 theatre actors and stage managers, called on Mr Rudin to allow former employees to speak openly. It said: "We hope that Scott Rudin will also release his staff from any nondisclosure agreements they may have signed as a condition of employment. "This is an important step in creating truly safe and harassment-free theatrical workplaces on Broadway and beyond."

  • Britney Spears assures fans she is 'totally fine' in mental health update: 'I am extremely happy'

    The pop star is speaking out again following the February documentary "Framing Britney Spears."

  • Texas 11-Year-Old Suspended Because of Ethnic Hairstyle

    Once again, a child of color is being persecuted via a school dress code. Hope Cozart, the mother of 11-year-old Maddox Cozart, says her son has been forced to in-school suspension and is required to complete his schoolwork in a cubicle because of his braided hairstyle. Maddox, whose father is Black and mother is white, […]

  • The 9 Best Wireless Headphones for Every Kind of Use

    For some people, earbud headphones are difficult to wear largely because their ears are either too big or too small. When users place these headphones in their ears for the first time, the buds are custom-molded to the contours of the wearer’s ears within 60 seconds. Get it now! There’s a chance you’ll fall asleep wearing Sony’s latest noise-canceling headphones.

  • Why the Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral

    The Queen was seated two metres apart from her loved ones on Saturday as just 30 members of the Royal family attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s Covid-complaint funeral. Buckingham Palace said the 94-year-old monarch had faced “difficult decisions” over who to invite to the 3pm ceremony at St George’s Chapel and the seating plan reflected a strict adherence to the Government’s coronavirus rules on indoor worship. Her Majesty was seated alone at the front of the quire, on the south side of the chapel, where only three years ago she and Prince Philip watched Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle. She was in the same spot for Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank three months later in October 2018.

  • Fyre Festival ticket holders could receive $7,220 each in class-action settlement

    The $2 million settlement hinges on the outcome of Fyre Festival LLC's bankruptcy case.

  • Queen’s Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Mia with Prince Philip

    “It’s been a very sad week,” Mike Tindall wrote alongside the never-before-seen image, which was taken by Kate Middleton

  • CNN's Brooke Baldwin signs off with 'emotion and gratitude': 'Thank you for all the love'

    Baldwin explained that her job was initially supposed to be temporary.

  • Scott Rudin to ‘Step Back’ From Broadway Productions, Apologizes for ‘Pain My Behavior Caused’

    Producer Scott Rudin says he will step back from his active Broadway productions and has apologized for his past abusive behavior in the workplace, in his first public statement since an exposé published in the Hollywood Reporter has stirred industry backlash. Rudin, an EGOT-winning producer, was accused in an April 7 article in THR by several named former assistants and employees of physical and mental abuse, including allegedly breaking a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand and throwing objects like potatoes and glass bowls at staffers. “Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly,” he wrote in a three-paragraph statement which he sent to The Washington Post Saturday. “After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows.” Also Read: 5 Most 'Unhinged' Scott Rudin Outbursts From New Exposé on EGOT-Winning Producer He continued: “My passionate hope and expectation is that Broadway will reopen successfully very soon, and that the many talented artists associated with it will once again begin to thrive and share their artistry with the world. I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows.” Rudin declined to comment further on the statement, and no mention was made of his active film productions, which include the film “The Woman in the Window” starring Amy Adams that’s meant to premiere on Netflix next month. The Washington Post says that he has “spoken to confidants about beginning a program of anger management, or some manner of coaching.” Rudin’s bad behavior and temper have long been documented as part of the “No Country for Old Men” and “The Social Network” producer’s four-decade career. But industry players like Annapurna’s Megan Ellison condemned Rudin in reaction to the piece. “This piece barely scratches the surface of Scott Rudin’s abusive, racist, and sexist behavior. Similarly to Harvey, too many are afraid to speak out. I support and applaud those who did. There’s good reason to be afraid because he’s vindictive and has no qualms about lying,” Ellison wrote. And earlier this week, “Moulin Rouge!” stage actress Karen Olivo said she would not return to the Broadway production when the show reopens because “the silence about Scott Rudin” was “unacceptable.” Rudin is not involved with “Moulin Rouge!” but he has been a big factor in the reopening of Broadway during the coronavirus pandemic and had three active shows on Broadway stages prior to the shutdown, including “The Book of Mormon,” Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and the new interpretation of “West Side Story.” He’s also behind an announced revival of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster and a touring version of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Read original story Scott Rudin to ‘Step Back’ From Broadway Productions, Apologizes for ‘Pain My Behavior Caused’ At TheWrap