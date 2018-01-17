Liam Neeson open to returning as Qui-Gon Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi movie (exclusive)

Liam Neeson played Qui-Gon Jinn, mentor to Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, in the first of the Star Wars prequels, 1999’s The Phantom Menace. The Jedi, however, didn’t make it out of Episode I alive.

But Disney and Lucasfilm have announced plans to make an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo movie, which could provide Neeson’s character an opportunity to come back to the franchise.

Yahoo Movies UK asked the actor — currently starring in The Commuter — whether he had discussed the possibility of reprising his role as Qui-Gon.

“This is the first time I’m hearing of this,” the Irish actor said. “No one’s been in touch with me. I know in the Star Wars world, anything is possible.

“In the first one, The Phantom Menace, I died, but we know, you know, Jedis come back and stuff, but no one’s been in touch. We’ll see.”

The actor is right that there could be potential for a comeback; he was actually meant to be in the 2005 film Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, but the scene where he speaks to Yoda from beyond the grave was cut.

Qui-Gon does get mentioned by Yoda though: “An old friend has learned the path to immortality,” he tells Obi-Wan. “One who has returned from the netherworld of the Force… Your old master.”

However, the scene of Yoda and Jinn communing does take place in the novel version of the movie, so it wouldn’t be too much of a push for Neeson to pop up as a Force ghost in the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie.

Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry is attached to direct the anthology film, and Disney has reportedly booked Pinewood Studios in January 2019 to begin shooting.

It would certainly be fun for Star Wars fans to see Jinn back in the franchise, especially if McGregor gets to reprise his prequel role as Obi-Wan.

Several Star Wars alumni have appeared in the latest episodes, so to see Jinn and Kenobi share the screen again would be rather nostalgic, even though their film series isn’t as beloved as the original.

The Commuter is in theaters.

